ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
FanBuzz

Chris Beard Fired: Texas Men's Basketball Coach Let Go After Arrest

Warning: The following describes details of domestic violence. If there's one way to start off 2023, getting fired is not the best choice. That's what happened to Chris Beard, the Texas men's basketball coach who had been suspended without pay for almost a month following a domestic violence charge, was fired by the University.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible tonight

A few strong storms with heavy rainfall will be possible tonight. The National Weather Service Lake Charles office said a few showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon across southeast Texas, increasing in coverage and spreading east during the evening and overnight. The latest outlooks suggest a marginal risk...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!

Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
scenicstates.com

7 Must-Visit Texas Beach Towns This Year

Many people visit the Lone Star State for the live music, rodeos and ranches, sports, authentic Tex-Mex food, and NASA, but it isn’t particularly famous for over 20+ Texas beach towns. This year, I’m encouraging you to consider visiting at least one of the many beach towns in Texas....
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America

Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy