Read full article on original website
Related
texashsfootball.com
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/6/22
Get the latest Texas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
12newsnow.com
Mild Monday with variable clouds in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
Chris Beard Fired: Texas Men's Basketball Coach Let Go After Arrest
Warning: The following describes details of domestic violence. If there's one way to start off 2023, getting fired is not the best choice. That's what happened to Chris Beard, the Texas men's basketball coach who had been suspended without pay for almost a month following a domestic violence charge, was fired by the University.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
Valley city ranks in top 10 of most Instagrammed places in Texas
According to a new study, the state's most picturesque cities have amassed over 100 million Instagram posts with hashtags dedicated to their locale.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
A spectacular stay awaits at these Texas Hill Country resorts and hotels
It's never too early to plan your next getaway.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
WDSU
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
WFAA
Explainer: Why are you coughing and sniffling in North Texas this week? It's mountain cedar season!
The mountain cedar pollen count is wreaking havoc on North Texans' allergies this week. Here's why -- and what's to blame for it.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Lake Charles American Press
Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible tonight
A few strong storms with heavy rainfall will be possible tonight. The National Weather Service Lake Charles office said a few showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon across southeast Texas, increasing in coverage and spreading east during the evening and overnight. The latest outlooks suggest a marginal risk...
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!
Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
Texas food invention named one of the best appetizers in the country: report
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world but that isn't the only famous food with Texas roots.
scenicstates.com
7 Must-Visit Texas Beach Towns This Year
Many people visit the Lone Star State for the live music, rodeos and ranches, sports, authentic Tex-Mex food, and NASA, but it isn’t particularly famous for over 20+ Texas beach towns. This year, I’m encouraging you to consider visiting at least one of the many beach towns in Texas....
dallasexaminer.com
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments / 0