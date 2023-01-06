ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

AZFamily

Child hospitalized after accidental shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found a young child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix fire department in critical condition. On Sunday morning, Phoenix police said the child is now recovering in the hospital in stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday

MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Sunday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Thomas Road for a car crash. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the road and a car nearby. The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye police investigate human remains found in desert

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Buckeye are investigating human remains found during an off-road excursion in a desert area within their city’s limits. Buckeye police say around 1 p.m. Saturday, someone off-roading in a remote desert area near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue discovered human remains, including a skull and other bones. Investigators worked in the area to process the scene. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination and identification.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest man wanted in shooting of Scottsdale police sergeant

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police confirmed they have arrested the man accused of shooting and injuring a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at a downtown Phoenix apartment complex Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., Tempe police say officers from the Phoenix Police Department located the suspect, 37-year-old...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
actionnews5.com

Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dog rescued from drain by firefighters, and returned to family

Pictures from the Phoenix Fire Department show crews rescuing a dog stuck in a storm drain in Maryvale. Someone noticed the dog named Bigsley stuck in the drain. Neighbors couldn't get in to help, so fire crews came to the scene and used special search equipment to find him. Once they got Bigsley up and out of there, he was returned to his owners and is said to be OK.
PHOENIX, AZ

