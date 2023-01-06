Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after accidental shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found a young child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix fire department in critical condition. On Sunday morning, Phoenix police said the child is now recovering in the hospital in stable condition.
Young child rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting themselves, police say
AZFamily
Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6.
Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting near Black Canyon Highway and Camelback Road
AZFamily
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer in Phoenix dead; officer released from hospital
AZFamily
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday
MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Sunday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Thomas Road for a car crash. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the road and a car nearby. The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
AZFamily
Police: Man who shot Scottsdale sergeant arrested, hospitalized after officer-involved shooting
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
AZFamily
Buckeye police investigate human remains found in desert
AZFamily
Police arrest man wanted in shooting of Scottsdale police sergeant
fox10phoenix.com
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
actionnews5.com
Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson
CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Dog rescued from drain by firefighters, and returned to family
Pictures from the Phoenix Fire Department show crews rescuing a dog stuck in a storm drain in Maryvale. Someone noticed the dog named Bigsley stuck in the drain. Neighbors couldn't get in to help, so fire crews came to the scene and used special search equipment to find him. Once they got Bigsley up and out of there, he was returned to his owners and is said to be OK.
