ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Tee Higgins speaks out for the first time since Damar Hamlin's MNF collapse

By Ap and Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins spoke out for the first time since colliding with Bills safety Damar Hamlin , revealing that he's 'in a good place right now' after hearing from Hamlin's mother about his improvement on Thursday.

Higgins, 23, was involved in the hit that came right before the 24-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during ESPN's last regular season broadcast of Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. Doctors have since said that Hamlin is awake and has made 'remarkable improvement' in the last 24 hours.

'Obviously it's been hard, just because you know I had something to do with the play (and) whatnot,' Higgins said in his first public comments since the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game . But 'everyone has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and everything is OK, he's doing good, so I'm in a good place right now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1yCA_0k57Ojiu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAuge_0k57Ojiu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O9LF_0k57Ojiu00 <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">“I’m in a good place right now.”<br><br>Tee Higgins’ first public comments since Monday Night Football. Said he spoke with Damar Hamlin’s mother. Said it’s hard to forget about, but they’re professional football players and have to move forward. <a href="https://t.co/mpw4UCksNe">pic.twitter.com/mpw4UCksNe</a></p>&mdash; Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX19Joe/status/1611097644113215489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Higgins said Hamlin's mother told him 'she's thinking of me and praying for me and things like that.

'And suddenly she's telling me that he's OK. And just all the positive stuff,' the third-year wideout said. 'I mean it feels good just knowing that he's OK, he's doing better, and it makes me feel better inside.'

Higgins said it took him a beat or two after the play on Monday night to notice something was seriously wrong. Replays showed Hamlin stand up after tackling Higgins and a few seconds later fall straight backward.

'Me being a football player, I'm thinking he just flopped, one of my guys bumped him,' Higgins said. 'I've just seen the fall. I looked again, and I seen what happened, and I just turned my head and trying not to think about it. So I knew it was something crazy and something tragic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYF3z_0k57Ojiu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19E08s_0k57Ojiu00

Medical personnel had to resuscitate Hamlin's heart twice with CPR techniques as well as defibrillation. An ambulance rolled onto the field, and he was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

'You know, it was hard [to see],' Higgins said. 'Obviously, [I] wasn't in a good place to play the rest of that game, so I'm kind of glad that we chose not to play.'

Higgins' Bengals teammate Tyler Boyd is a friend of Hamlin's from the Pittsburgh area. Both played at the University of Pittsburgh. Boyd said he knew something was wrong when he tried to talk to Hamlin after the collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2wQZ_0k57Ojiu00

'I was trying to speak to him, and he wasn't giving me anything,' Boyd said. 'And just seeing that, and then [I] just kind of went shocked. But it still didn't hit me yet, you know, because that's a football play. But once everybody was coming over, and it was getting kind of serious.

'It kind of touched me in a way to where, man, you just can't take things for granted. You know, like, regardless of who we're playing against, that's my brother, no matter what. You know, I grew up with him.'

Higgins said it was an emotional release to get back to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Bills have also resumed practice , four days since Hamlin's near-death scare.

The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

'It's hard to forget about, but at the end of the day we are professional football players,' he said. 'We do have a job to do, and you just have to shift your focus and focus on the Ravens.'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Sent Message To Tee Higgins On Sunday

Damar Hamlin couldn't be on the field on Sunday, but that doesn't mean his presence wasn't felt.  Hamlin is still at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, so he took to Twitter to cheer on the Buffalo Bills and respond to all the love he's been receiving via social media since he ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident

Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD

The Buffalo Bills on Sunday played their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and they could not have scripted a better start. After they took the field waving flags and wearing patches with Hamlin’s No. 3 on them, the Bills proceeded to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.... The post Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Bills news: Sean McDermott gets Coach of the Year take dropped on him by GM amid Damar Hamlin situation

With Damar Hamlin on the upswing in his recovery, there’s a major sense of optimism within the Buffalo Bills organization. During Friday’s media address, Bills GM Brandon Beane opened up on the situation with Hamlin, and spoke highly of the organization, particularly of head coach Sean McDermott. Beane was full of praise for how McDermott handled the situation, going as far as to say the Bills’ boss deserved to win NFL Coach of the Year, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Father of Josh Jacobs in intensive care after emergency surgery

Josh Jacobs will play in Week 18 to try to wrap up the NFL rushing title, but he very easily could have skipped the game if not for one key intervention. Jacobs’ father Marty underwent emergency heart surgery in Oklahoma this week and Jacobs had to fly back from spending time with him in order... The post Father of Josh Jacobs in intensive care after emergency surgery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS San Francisco

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent" Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.There was a tweet on the 24-year-old's verified Twitter account...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy