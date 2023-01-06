Read full article on original website
Australia’s Albanese to visit Papua New Guinea to strengthen economic, security ties
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid “friendship” in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said...
China reports three COVID deaths for January 6
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 6, compared with five deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 5,267. (Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NY Fed says China’s COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday. The regional Fed bank’s December Global Supply Chain Pressure Index ticked down to 1.18 from November’s revised 1.23 reading....
Chile copper exports total $4.28 billion in December
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.28 billion in December, down 13.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The country posted a trade surplus of $1.85 billion in the month, up from a $417...
Cricket-South Africa fight eases embarrassment of series loss for skipper Elgar
SYDNEY (Reuters) – South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the hurt and embarrassment he felt at the series defeat in Australia had been ameliorated a little by his team’s battling performance to save a draw in the final test on Sunday. The tourists batted out the last day...
Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury
(Reuters) – World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday. “When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in...
Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico’s energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
UN chief calls for ‘massive investments’ for Pakistan recovery
GENEVA (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for massive support to help Pakistan with a $16 billion rebuilding effort following devastating floods, saying the country had been the victim of climate chaos and the global financial system. Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and...
Analysis-Fall in India nominal GDP growth in FY24 to challenge fiscal math
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s nominal GDP growth is likely to fall in 2023-24, hurting tax collections and putting pressure on the federal government to reduce the budget gap by cutting expenses ahead of national elections in 2024. Nominal GDP growth, which includes inflation, is the benchmark used to...
Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,...
Global equity funds post outflows for ninth week in a row
(Reuters) – Global equity funds witnessed net outflows for a ninth straight week in the seven days to Jan. 4 as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, global equity funds recorded a net $15.42 billion...
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer’s Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed. The talks fell through was due to Pfizer’s high quotation for Paxlovid. Pfizer did not immeditately respond to...
Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114...
Swiss National Bank posts record $143 billion loss in 2022
ZURICH(Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank posted an annual loss of 132 billion Swiss francs ($142.67 billion) in 2022, it said on Monday, the biggest loss in its 115-year history. The central bank plunged into the red as falling stock and fixed-income markets hit the value of its share...
Earth’s ozone layer on course to be healed within decades, UN report finds
The hole in the Earth’s ozone layer, once the most feared environmental peril facing humanity, is set to be completely healed over most of the world within two decades following decisive action by governments to phase out ozone-depleting substances, a new UN assessment has found. The loss of the...
Thailand rescinds entry requirement for proof of COVID vaccination -minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday. Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunization globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction. It replaced new rules announced on Saturday by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.
Exclusive-China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug – sources
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm’s COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters. China’s medical products regulator – the National...
France ready to back Pakistan in talks with creditors, says Macron
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, as the country faces huge losses from recent floods. France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address as...
U.S. equity funds record seventh week of outflows
(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds recorded a seventh straight week of outflows in the seven days to Jan. 4 on concerns that the Federal Reserve might continue to hike rates to tame inflationary pressures. Investor caution ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting also hit...
Russian rouble gains 3% on first working day of 2023
(Reuters) – The Russian rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing by more than 3% against the U.S. dollar to rebound from six-month lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022. At 1005 GMT on Monday, the rouble...
