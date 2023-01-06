Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
‘Constant Nervousness': Russian River Residents Prepare for Expected Flooding
Residents along the Russian River in Sonoma County are gearing up for significant flooding as the next wave of storms rolls in. As of Friday, the river was forecast to hit flood stage early Monday. "I’m nervous for the fact that when I keep looking at the weather, it’s going...
NBC Bay Area
Volunteers Participate in San Francisco's Adopt-a-Drain Program
For much of the Bay Area Friday, it was about cleaning up the mess left by the last storm and getting ready for the next one. In San Francisco, an important part of helping prep for the next storm is the Adopt-a-Drain program. The idea is simple, someone can adopt...
NBC Bay Area
Petaluma Woman Warns Others of TikTok Scam After Husband's Ashes Being Held for Ransom
A North Bay widow said she was trying to honor her late husband. But scammers on TikTok stepped in to try and rip her off. Since her husband John died in Nov. 2019, Petaluma resident Jocelyn Cronin said she went looking for support from other widows. She found it on TikTok.
NBC Bay Area
$11 Million Donation Needed to Keep Bay Bridge Lights On: Non-Profit
The lights at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge may not be there for much longer. Artist Leo Villareal installed the lights about 10 years ago. Over the years, they've broken and gone out. Villareal said it's going to cost $11 million to replace the lights. Now, the non-profit Illuminate is...
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
NBC Bay Area
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
NBC Bay Area
South SF Gas Station Awning That Collapsed Wasn't Required to Undergo Periodic Inspections
In the midst of heavy wind and rain Wednesday evening, a massive awning fell onto the pumping station area of a Valero gas station in South San Francisco. The deputy city manager tells the Investigative Unit there are no regulations requiring such structures to undergo routine safety inspections once they have been approved to open.
NBC Bay Area
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
