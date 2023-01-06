Read full article on original website
actionnewsjax.com
Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
JFRD: Accident reported on New Kings Road
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on an accident between New Kings Road and Dunn Avenue. It is confirmed that one person is trapped. The crash involved two vehicles and injuries were reported. It is unknown if minors were involved. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area
News4Jax.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer, SUV on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Way: FHP
Semi truck slams into SUV in Baymeadows neighborhood; FHP says one person dead and one critical
JFRD responded to a heavy house fire near Columbus Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire that caused major damages. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in hip following domestic dispute, JSO says
First Coast News
Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
palmcoastobserver.com
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
Orange park man arrested for 2nd-degree murder in overnight stabbing
News4Jax.com
Vigil honors life of 21-year-old found shot to death in Moncrief neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville community and loved ones of Kevon Follow gathered Friday night to remember the 21-year-old, who was found shot to death Monday in the Moncrief neighborhood. Members of the community organization Cure Violence were also in attendance of the vigil on West 27th...
JSO investigating inmate death at Pre-Trial Detention Facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death of an inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility that took place Saturday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, JSO reported that corrections Officers and medical personnel were making scheduled medical rounds in a 6th Floor West dorm when an inmate was located unresponsive.
Jacksonville inmate dies in custody waiting for trial
News4Jax.com
Springfield Wells Fargo Bank teller alerts FHP trooper to robbery, suspect apprehended
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspected bank robber was taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on North Main Street in Springfield, after a teller alerted a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who was working in the building. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the teller was approached by...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man unaware catalytic converter was stolen narrowly escapes fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park business owner wants to see harsher penalties against people prosecuted for stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles after a pickup truck went up in flames with her husband inside because of the damage done to the truck during the crime. Kim Stanley,...
News4Jax.com
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
Woman dead after a shooting in Playpen Drive, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 1:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in 4800 Playpen Drive. Officers arrived to the scene they found a woman suspected to be in her thirties with a gunshot wound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department...
