Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
wgnsradio.com
Woman's Body Found Floating At Four Corners Marina Sunday Morning
(La Vergne, TN) A woman's body was found floating in Percy Priest Lake around 10:00 o'clock Sunday (1/8/2023) morning. Officials say that her body was near the Four Corners Marina on the LaVergne / Davidson County line. The marina is at 4027 Couchville Pike in La Vergne. Metro Nashville Police...
WSMV
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
radio7media.com
Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
WSMV
Columbia resident hospitalized after house fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was hospitalized Friday after a Columbia house fire. Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to the Cheyenne Trail house fire at about 9:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which was started accidentally by an open flame, fire officials said.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removal for I-840
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Planning on making a drive into nearby Williamson County this weekend? Use caution as Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work...
WSMV
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Road reopened after accident with log truck blocked Hwy. 43 in Columbia
Parts of U.S. Highway 43 are closed off in Columbia Thursday morning after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash, according to Columbia Fire and Rescue
wgnsradio.com
New Bridges and Road Extensions Coming Soon Over I-24 and Second Bridge Over the Stones River
(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is moving forward with their 2040 Major Transportation Plan and extending Rutherford Boulevard to connect to Warrior Drive, which means the construction of a new bridge over I-24…. That was Chris Griffith, Executive Director of Public Infrastructure for the City of Murfreesboro. The bridge...
radio7media.com
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna.
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
WSMV
Fatal crash puts spotlight on dangerous Murfreesboro road
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two people were killed in a car crash on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro, a nearby neighborhood is calling attention to how dangerous they feel the road has become. Murfreesboro Police say in the last two years, 20 people have been injured in crashes on Fortress...
radio7media.com
Columbia school hosts swearing-in ceremony for city leaders
A CEREMONIAL SWEARING-IN WILL BE HELD THIS WEEK IN COLUMBIA FOR THE CITY’S MAYOR AND VICE MAYOR. J.E. WOODARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL HOST THE EVENT THURSDAY MORNING. COLUMBIA MAYOR CHAZ MOLDER AND VICE MAYOR RANDY MCBROOM WILL TAKE THEIR CEREMONIAL OATHS IN FRONT OF STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND GUESTS. THE PROGRAM WILL BE HELD IN THE SCHOOL’S GYMNASIUM WITH LIMITED SEATING. THE EVENT BEGINS AT 9:30 AM. VISITORS MAY BEGIN ARRIVING AT 9 AM. ALL VISITORS WILL BE REQUIRED TO CHECK IN AT THE FRONT OFFICE OF WOODARD SCHOOL, LOCATED AT 207 RUTHERFORD LANE IN COLUMBIA. VISITORS MUST PRESENT A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE TO RECEIVE A SECURE BADGE TO ENTER THE BUILDING.
