wgnsradio.com

Woman's Body Found Floating At Four Corners Marina Sunday Morning

(La Vergne, TN) A woman's body was found floating in Percy Priest Lake around 10:00 o'clock Sunday (1/8/2023) morning. Officials say that her body was near the Four Corners Marina on the LaVergne / Davidson County line. The marina is at 4027 Couchville Pike in La Vergne. Metro Nashville Police...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County

DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Columbia resident hospitalized after house fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was hospitalized Friday after a Columbia house fire. Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to the Cheyenne Trail house fire at about 9:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which was started accidentally by an open flame, fire officials said.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body found near Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash puts spotlight on dangerous Murfreesboro road

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two people were killed in a car crash on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro, a nearby neighborhood is calling attention to how dangerous they feel the road has become. Murfreesboro Police say in the last two years, 20 people have been injured in crashes on Fortress...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia school hosts swearing-in ceremony for city leaders

A CEREMONIAL SWEARING-IN WILL BE HELD THIS WEEK IN COLUMBIA FOR THE CITY’S MAYOR AND VICE MAYOR. J.E. WOODARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL HOST THE EVENT THURSDAY MORNING. COLUMBIA MAYOR CHAZ MOLDER AND VICE MAYOR RANDY MCBROOM WILL TAKE THEIR CEREMONIAL OATHS IN FRONT OF STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND GUESTS. THE PROGRAM WILL BE HELD IN THE SCHOOL’S GYMNASIUM WITH LIMITED SEATING. THE EVENT BEGINS AT 9:30 AM. VISITORS MAY BEGIN ARRIVING AT 9 AM. ALL VISITORS WILL BE REQUIRED TO CHECK IN AT THE FRONT OFFICE OF WOODARD SCHOOL, LOCATED AT 207 RUTHERFORD LANE IN COLUMBIA. VISITORS MUST PRESENT A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE TO RECEIVE A SECURE BADGE TO ENTER THE BUILDING.
COLUMBIA, TN

