Fed’s Bostic: jobs data another sign economy is gradually slowing
(Reuters) – The latest U.S. jobs figures are another sign that the economy is gradually slowing and should that continue the Federal Reserve can step down to a quarter percentage point interest rate hike at its next policy meeting, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday. “Today I...
Column-Funds start 2023 short dollars, eyeing U.S. rate peak: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Judging by the economic data, financial market swings and talk from U.S. policymakers in...
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Analysis-Fall in India nominal GDP growth in FY24 to challenge fiscal math
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s nominal GDP growth is likely to fall in 2023-24, hurting tax collections and putting pressure on the federal government to reduce the budget gap by cutting expenses ahead of national elections in 2024. Nominal GDP growth, which includes inflation, is the benchmark used to...
Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114...
Russian rouble gains 3% on first working day of 2023
(Reuters) – The Russian rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing by more than 3% against the U.S. dollar to rebound from six-month lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022. At 1005 GMT on Monday, the rouble...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey – newspaper
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported Evans as...
Chile copper exports total $4.28 billion in December
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.28 billion in December, down 13.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The country posted a trade surplus of $1.85 billion in the month, up from a $417...
Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week after cost review – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start its biggest round of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number...
Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico’s energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
China reports three COVID deaths for January 6
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 6, compared with five deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 5,267. (Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer’s Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed. The talks fell through was due to Pfizer’s high quotation for Paxlovid. Pfizer did not immeditately respond to...
HSBC customers in U.S. sent inadvertent emails on mortgages, relocation
(Reuters) – Frustrated HSBC banking customers in the United States took to social media on Friday to complain about inadvertent emails they received from the bank regarding home loans and relocation. “Congratulations on your new mortgage with HSBC Bank,” said one of the messages, which was sent to customers...
Lululemon Athletica expects margin squeeze in fourth quarter; shares down
(Reuters) -Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday it expects holiday quarter gross margins to decline as the apparel maker grapples with increased costs amid a drop in consumer spending due to persistently-high inflation. Shares of the yoga pant maker fell more than 10% to $295.21 in premarket trading. The company...
Swiss National Bank posts record $143 billion loss in 2022
ZURICH(Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank posted an annual loss of 132 billion Swiss francs ($142.67 billion) in 2022, it said on Monday, the biggest loss in its 115-year history. The central bank plunged into the red as falling stock and fixed-income markets hit the value of its share...
Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday, after announcing that Ant founder Jack Ma is no longer their controller following an overhaul at the fintech giant. Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma’s Alibaba jumped more than 5%.
Abercrombie & Fitch lifts holiday-quarter sales forecast
(Reuters) – Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Monday raised its forecast for holiday-quarter sales, citing strong demand across its brands during the peak holiday selling period. The clothing company said it now expects net sales to be up between 1% and 2% in the fourth quarter, compared with its prior forecast of a 2% to 4% fall.
Britishvolt in talks with investors about possible sale
LONDON (Reuters) – UK battery startup Britishvolt said on Monday it is in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake in the company, but did not disclose any names. The company said back in November that it had received short-term financial backing to help it...
AstraZeneca to buy U.S.-based CinCor Pharma in $1.8 billion deal
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm CinCor Pharma Inc in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion to strengthen its pipeline of heart and kidney drugs. AstraZeneca said it will pay $26 per CinCor share in cash, a premium of nearly 121%...
Portugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal will require air travellers from China to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test done no more than two days before departure, the health ministry said on Friday, following other nations that have implemented such restrictions. The requirements take effect at 12 a.m. (0000 GMT)...
