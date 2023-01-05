ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

secretatlanta.co

The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year

Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
ceoworld.biz

Neil Mirchandani Turned Two Couches into a Multimillion Dollar Event Rental Empire

From the entertainment industry mecca of the South, in Atlanta, Ga., Neil Mirchandani leads a multimillion dollar event furnishing company, LLL Event Furnishings & Rentals. Mirchandani, who turned DJ to founder of the top provider for films and music videos, has even had some pieces featured on the hit Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ while at the center of the infamous Atlanta nightlife.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Popular food truck Cereal and Cream opens Grant Park storefront

ATLANTA - There’s nothing better than starting the day off with a bowl of your favorite cereal, right? Well, according to Atlanta business owner Tayler Walker, there is something better: transforming that cereal into a one-of-a-kind sweet treat!. Walker is the founder of Cereal and Cream, which specializes in...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Take a trip that promises to be a hell of a good time as ‘Hadestown’ comes to the Fox Theatre

ATLANTA — Take an unforgettable trip to the underworld that promises to be a hell-of-a good time as “Hadestown” comes to the Fox Theatre. “Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

Applications are now open for our the Zoo Atlanta Volunteen Program

The Volunteen Program is designed for high school students ages 14 to 17. Volunteens work toward a minimum of 160 service hours over the course of the program year, with specific hour requirements during each of the three terms. This is a year-round program. Through their participation, Volunteens will develop advocacy for themselves and others, empathy for the world around them, and commitment, leadership, and customer service skills. They will also learn in-depth information about animal species, care, and conservation.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Scattered rain exits the forecast overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain showers have dampened the evening across much of North Georgia. However, as of 10 p.m., rain is starting to shift south of Atlanta and will be out of the area by 2 a.m. The rest of this evening’s forecast isn’t a total washout....
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks. At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown. Multiple Icon residents...
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

