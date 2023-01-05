Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
secretatlanta.co
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year
Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta History Center to host KSU’s “Georgia Journeys: Legacies of World War II”
The Marietta History Center will temporarily host a traveling exhibit from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education entitled “Georgia Journeys: Legacies of World War II.”. The exhibit opens Tuesday, January 24 [Editor’s note: there is a date discrepancy in the announced closing date for the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
ceoworld.biz
Neil Mirchandani Turned Two Couches into a Multimillion Dollar Event Rental Empire
From the entertainment industry mecca of the South, in Atlanta, Ga., Neil Mirchandani leads a multimillion dollar event furnishing company, LLL Event Furnishings & Rentals. Mirchandani, who turned DJ to founder of the top provider for films and music videos, has even had some pieces featured on the hit Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ while at the center of the infamous Atlanta nightlife.
fox5atlanta.com
Popular food truck Cereal and Cream opens Grant Park storefront
ATLANTA - There’s nothing better than starting the day off with a bowl of your favorite cereal, right? Well, according to Atlanta business owner Tayler Walker, there is something better: transforming that cereal into a one-of-a-kind sweet treat!. Walker is the founder of Cereal and Cream, which specializes in...
Take a trip that promises to be a hell of a good time as ‘Hadestown’ comes to the Fox Theatre
ATLANTA — Take an unforgettable trip to the underworld that promises to be a hell-of-a good time as “Hadestown” comes to the Fox Theatre. “Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
macaronikid.com
Applications are now open for our the Zoo Atlanta Volunteen Program
The Volunteen Program is designed for high school students ages 14 to 17. Volunteens work toward a minimum of 160 service hours over the course of the program year, with specific hour requirements during each of the three terms. This is a year-round program. Through their participation, Volunteens will develop advocacy for themselves and others, empathy for the world around them, and commitment, leadership, and customer service skills. They will also learn in-depth information about animal species, care, and conservation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Scattered rain exits the forecast overnight
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain showers have dampened the evening across much of North Georgia. However, as of 10 p.m., rain is starting to shift south of Atlanta and will be out of the area by 2 a.m. The rest of this evening’s forecast isn’t a total washout....
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
The torrent of rain from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning caused waves of problems all over Metro Atlanta. Immediat...
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks. At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown. Multiple Icon residents...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Metro Atlanta family divided heading into National Championship game
ATLANTA — Monday’s National Championship game in Los Angeles will bring a rare opportunity for a metro-Atlanta family that has a lot on the line when Georgia faces TCU for only the fifth time in history. The Tauscher family home videos involve a lot of 5-year-old Hadley barking...
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
