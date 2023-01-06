Read full article on original website
Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week as Traders Try to Build on Friday's Rally
Stock futures rose Monday after the major averages notched their first big rally of the new trading year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 92 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.4% and 0.51%, respectively. The moves followed 2023's first major...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Monday morning, looking to building on Friday's gains — which marked the first real rally of 2023. On Friday the Dow surged 700 points, more than 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.28% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.56%. Investors are hopeful the Federal Reserve is finished with its most aggressive action to bring down inflation, after data at the end of last week suggested the U.S. economy might be cooling off. This Thursday, Wall Street will get the latest consumer price index readout, and the major banks report earnings on Friday. Read CNBC's live markets coverage here.
European Markets Higher, Buoyed by China Reopening
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher at the start of the new trading week, with market sentiment buoyed by a further reopening of the Chinese economy. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4%, with most sectors and major bourses opening in positive territory....
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Inflation Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as the trading week began and investors considered the outlook for inflation and awaited key economic data. At 5:22 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by almost 3 basis points to 3.599%. The 2-year Treasury traded around 4.28% after rising by about 2 basis points.
Burton Malkiel on Why His Classic Investment Book, ‘A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' Is Relevant 50 Years Later
This week, Princeton professor Burton Malkiel has published the updated, 50th anniversary edition of A Random Walk Down Wall Street: the Best Investment Guide that Money Can Buy. More than any other book, it popularized the idea of indexing as an investment strategy and why you can't beat the market. Malkiel was a close friend of Vanguard founder Jack Bogle and spent 28 years on the board of Vanguard.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.68% on the first day...
