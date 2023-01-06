ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call. 
Return of Chicago Cop Who Lied About Ties to Proud Boys Will Erode Trust in Police, Civil Rights Group Says

Allowing a Chicago police officer who lied about his ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to return to the department will “contribute to the erosion of trust between the public and law enforcement authorities,” according to a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot released Thursday by one of the nation’s best-known civil rights organizations.
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Face Off at Forum Focusing On Issues Affecting the Disabled Community

Several candidates running for Chicago mayor, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took part in one of the first forums of the campaign season Saturday. The forum was organized Access Living of Chicago, an advocacy center dedicated to helping disabled individuals, and primarily focused on issues pertaining to the disabled community. Candidates addressed key issues affecting disabled Chicagoans, including housing and mental health services.
Chicago attorney caught on Zoom swearing, using racial slur

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago attorney is accused of swearing and using a racial slur during a virtual court proceeding.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, the comments were allegedly made during a Zoom call Thursday. Documents say attorney Donna Makowski "remained on Zoom and engaged in an unmuted conversation."Makowski is accused of using a racial slur and profanity in court. Specifically, court documents say Makowski said something about "those mother f*****s at the sheriff's office," and also said, "N*****s do it all the time."The judge presiding over the courtroom called the comments "unprofessional, disrespectful, and contemptuous.""I do...
