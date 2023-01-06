Read full article on original website
suburbanchicagoland.com
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
fox32chicago.com
Civil rights organization blasts Chicago mayor, top cop for not firing officer for his links to Proud Boys
CHICAGO - One of the country’s most influential civil rights organizations has sent a scathing letter to city officials insisting a Chicago police officer be fired for associating with members of the far-right Proud Boys and then lying to investigators. The Southern Poverty Law Center, whose history stretches back...
Will the Black vote be powerless in the Chicago mayoral election?
Chicago finds itself at an impasse once again. The mayoral election is right around the corner and the field is flooded with candidates, specifically Black candidates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has weathered the storm for the past four years. As the first Black and openly gay mayor, Lightfoot has...
Chicago Mayoral Race Finalized With 9 Candidates, as Debates Begin and Police Union Backs Vallas
Voters will have nine candidates for Chicago mayor to choose from when they head to the polls in less than two months, as the race for the city’s top job enters its final phase. The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners removed Frederick Collins from the Feb. 28 ballot on...
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
Suspected Highland Park shooter makes prank phone call from jail
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspected Highland Park shooter made a prank phone call from behind bars. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Robert Crimo III called a reporter from the New York Post on New Year's Eve. After the automated greeting signaled the call was from a correctional institution in Lake County, Crimo went on to ask the reporter, "Is your refrigerator running?" The reporter then replied, "Uh, yeah, why?" Crimo responded, "Well, you better go catch it." Both then laughed and Crimo hung up the phone. The Lake County Sheriff's Office told CBS 2 all calls from inmates are recorded and subject to monitoring. A Lake County spokesperson said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the call.
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st Ward
(Chicago, Il) 24-year veteran Chicago Police Officer, Daliah Goree, has organized an outstanding campaign team and platform in her quest to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward.
Return of Chicago Cop Who Lied About Ties to Proud Boys Will Erode Trust in Police, Civil Rights Group Says
Allowing a Chicago police officer who lied about his ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to return to the department will “contribute to the erosion of trust between the public and law enforcement authorities,” according to a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot released Thursday by one of the nation’s best-known civil rights organizations.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Face Off at Forum Focusing On Issues Affecting the Disabled Community
Several candidates running for Chicago mayor, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took part in one of the first forums of the campaign season Saturday. The forum was organized Access Living of Chicago, an advocacy center dedicated to helping disabled individuals, and primarily focused on issues pertaining to the disabled community. Candidates addressed key issues affecting disabled Chicagoans, including housing and mental health services.
Chicago lawyer accused of using racial slur and obscenity during hearing that was being live-streamed
CHICAGO - A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed. Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said "those motherf*****rs." She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday.
Chicago Alderman Asks City to Shut Down Hookah Lounge After Bouncer Shot and Killed
Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins is asking the city's top cop to shut down a hookah lounge in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood where a bouncer was shot and killed early on New Year's Day. Hopkins, who represents the city's 2nd Ward including the Ukrainian Village community, said the recent shooting death...
cwbchicago.com
Cops looking for man who burglarized a Boystown apartment building on Friday
Chicago police are trying to identify the burglar who broke into a Boystown courtyard building on Friday afternoon. The Town Hall (19th) District tweeted a surveillance image of the man, saying that he committed a burglary in the 900 block of West Cornelia. Another burglary was reported that afternoon in...
cwbchicago.com
$15,000 reward offered for info about murder outside River North nightclub
Chicago — A $15,000 reward is being offered for tips that help Chicago police crack the case of a quadruple shooting that left a man dead outside a River North nightclub in November. Cook County Crime Stoppers announced the reward, which is active for 60 days, on Saturday. Witnesses...
State rifle association calls assault weapons ban an 'unconstitutional overreach'
Lawmakers in Springfield have approved a measure that would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois, among other things and it’s not sitting well with the state’s rifle association.
Chicago attorney caught on Zoom swearing, using racial slur
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago attorney is accused of swearing and using a racial slur during a virtual court proceeding.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, the comments were allegedly made during a Zoom call Thursday. Documents say attorney Donna Makowski "remained on Zoom and engaged in an unmuted conversation."Makowski is accused of using a racial slur and profanity in court. Specifically, court documents say Makowski said something about "those mother f*****s at the sheriff's office," and also said, "N*****s do it all the time."The judge presiding over the courtroom called the comments "unprofessional, disrespectful, and contemptuous.""I do...
cwbchicago.com
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
wcyb.com
Chicago residents protest new migrant shelter in their neighborhood, leading to delay in opening
CHICAGO (TND) — Plans to transform an elementary school into a shelter for migrants arriving in Chicago have reportedly been put on hold after residents gathered to protest on Thursday morning. Citizens of Chicago who reside in the Woodlawn neighborhood were seen outside the elementary school advocating that their...
String of carjackings in Gold Coast and West Town leave local residents concerned
CHICAGO — After a string of carjackings across Gold Coast and West Town, residents are trying to raise the alarm on a point-of-concern for them that affects how safe they feel in their day-to-day lives. “You expect to hear about carjackings and that’s real problem in the neighborhood and for the city,” said Nick Coombs, […]
Rev. James Meeks delivers last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church after 38 years
Now, after 38 years at the helm, Pastor Meeks delivered his last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church.
NBC Chicago
Comments / 10