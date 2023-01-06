ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room

LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
LEBANON, OR
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
EUGENE, OR
Ducks bounce back with important win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After a dismal offensive showing in Boulder, the Oregon men’s basketball team bounced back with a huge 70-60 victory against Utah on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ducks managed just 41 points against Colorado, the program’s fewest in a game since 2009. In...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
BOULDER, CO
Girls Basketball: Marshfield, Junction City, Cottage Grove highlights

EUGENE, Ore. — High school basketball teams from around the state were in action Saturday, including the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover. Marshfield faced Henley at Marist High School and came away with a 41-37 victory. In Junction City, the Tigers squared off against Phoenix in a close game. In the end,...
EUGENE, OR
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash

CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
BENTON COUNTY, OR

