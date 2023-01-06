Read full article on original website
Community members of Lane County come together to support victim of hit-and-run in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday's hit and run at the corner of Lincoln and 6th has left 60-year-old Teresa Arellano bed bound with broken bones, heavy bruising and a long road to recovery . "You know, she's in a lot of pain. She's very swollen from head to toe. She's...
Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room
LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
83-year-old Mapleton man with dementia missing after wandering away from residence
MAPLETON, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. "Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late last night," LCSO said.
Eugene Police: Avoid area of 7th Ave. & Van Buren St. due to fatal crash
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of 7th Ave. & Van Buren Street due to a crash. "The crash, which is a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash, occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. near W. 7th Avenue and Blair Boulevard," EPD stated. The Eugene...
Ducks bounce back with important win over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After a dismal offensive showing in Boulder, the Oregon men’s basketball team bounced back with a huge 70-60 victory against Utah on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ducks managed just 41 points against Colorado, the program’s fewest in a game since 2009. In...
UPDATE: Main Street reopens after vehicle-pedestrian accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE:. According to the Springfield Police Facebook page the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open. Friday evening Springfield Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers responded to the scene at 7:19 p.m., at the intersection of 42nd Street...
Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
Girls Basketball: Marshfield, Junction City, Cottage Grove highlights
EUGENE, Ore. — High school basketball teams from around the state were in action Saturday, including the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover. Marshfield faced Henley at Marist High School and came away with a 41-37 victory. In Junction City, the Tigers squared off against Phoenix in a close game. In the end,...
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
