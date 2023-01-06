ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

KOCO

Car drives into home in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. — A car drove into a home in Yukon. On Sunday, police responded to a scene off Mustang Road where a car had driven into a home. Officials said the driver suffered a medical episode, but no injuries were reported other than minor injuries due to the medical episode.
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home

One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
YUKON, OK
news9.com

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fatal hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A fatal hit-and-run left a woman dead in Oklahoma City. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene at Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard where a woman had been hit by a car. OKCPD told KOCO 5 multiple cars struck a woman and she was hit multiple times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Witnesses describe end of high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma County

JONES, Okla. — A wild car chase led police and deputies across the Oklahoma City metro on Thursday, ending in eastern Oklahoma County during rush hour. The chase lasted more than an hour, and the suspect drove faster than 100 mph. Authorities said the suspect shot at officers before he was stopped near Jones.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

