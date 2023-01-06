Read full article on original website
KOCO
Car drives into home in Yukon
YUKON, Okla. — A car drove into a home in Yukon. On Sunday, police responded to a scene off Mustang Road where a car had driven into a home. Officials said the driver suffered a medical episode, but no injuries were reported other than minor injuries due to the medical episode.
People in nearby neighborhood witness fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of people in a nearby neighborhood witnessed a fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. A fatal hit-and-run Friday night around 10:40 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and Shields Boulevard left a woman dead. Police said a woman was struck by multiple cars and taken to a hospital where she later died.
Accused shoplifter tries to run over off-duty officer
Scary moments at the Belle Isle shopping center near Penn Square Mall yesterday as a off-duty officer working security for a store attempted to stop a shoplifter.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
Edmond police looking for thief who stole money from numerous cars on Christmas Eve
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Police are asking the public for their help in identifying this thief who stole money from vehicles around Edmond on Christmas Eve. Police say the man took a tumble on ice before getting back up and looting through a vehicle in Edmond. The man...
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
High speed chase suspect in OK County identified
After a multiple agency pursuit, police have identified the driver of the vehicle as 22-year-old Hunter Berry.
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
Person dead after hit, killed on Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A person is dead after getting hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lane of I-40 near Shawnee late Saturday night. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash...
Witnesses describe end of high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma County
JONES, Okla. — A wild car chase led police and deputies across the Oklahoma City metro on Thursday, ending in eastern Oklahoma County during rush hour. The chase lasted more than an hour, and the suspect drove faster than 100 mph. Authorities said the suspect shot at officers before he was stopped near Jones.
