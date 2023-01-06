A Greenville, South Carolina, man’s early-morning lottery ticket purchase paid off with a win his wife couldn’t believe. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a Jan. 6 news release that he got up early to go to the grocery store and cash in a smaller winning ticket at Harry’s Quick Stop convenience store across the street. He decided to buy another ticket, and this one won big.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO