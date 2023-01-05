ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a call came in just before 7 p.m. for shots fired on Adams Avenue Monday night. We will keep you updated as this story develops.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
whvoradio.com

Two Charged With Bringing Drugs Into The Jail

A man and woman were charged after they reportedly tried to exchange drugs inside the jail Friday. According to the Christian County Jail, 35-year-old Rebecca Miller of Crofton slid an item under one of the jail doors while attempting to give suspected meth to 34-year-old Shawn D. Gilkey, Hopkinsville, who is currently incarcerated.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Evansville citizens voice concerns over Wesselman Woods pickleball courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Monday’s Evansville City Council meeting, public comments focused heavily on proposed pickleball courts at Wesselman Park. The city council has already approved funds for many park projects, and one of those projects is the construction of two-dozen pickleball courts. People opposed to the construction...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Other area United Ways not changing mission

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the United Way of Posey County want to let the community know, their mission is not changing. Our team broke down the changes to their mission, as many traditional partner agencies are losing funding, but the United Way of Posey County is not included in this.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say the warehouse fire on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. The investigation was by The Evansville Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Evansville Police Department, the Columbus Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and ATF’s National Response Team.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Empowerment Academy say they have received an $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation. According to a press release, that grant will be used for construction funding for the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign to build a long-term housing facility in Owensboro. Officials say construction...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft

Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history with first woman ever sworn into office. Updated: 6 hours ago. Daviess Co....
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

East Gibson School Board meets to discuss Francisco Elementary School

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The East Gibson County School Board addressed their financial situation at Monday’s meeting. During the last school board meeting, the members voted to close Francisco Elementary School due to decrease in enrollment. James Wilson, superintendent of East Gibson County Schools, said they also had...
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
beckersasc.com

3 physician fraud cases in 2023

Here are three physician fraud cases so far this year:. 1. Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard, MD, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures that he never performed.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an arson report was taken at an Evansville home on Sunday. They say that happened on Helmuth Avenue just before 8 p.m. Officials say the fire was contained and put out, but the fire investigator believes it was started by someone inside the home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Victim shot on South Weinbach Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Lorraine Park. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue for a shots fired call, which reportedly came in at 2:51 p.m. Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. We have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Councilman’s comments receive library pushback

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, nearly 2,000 guests enter their facilities on a daily basis. From physical books, to audio books CD’s and DVD’s, libraries today offer more services than simply checking out a novel. But comments made during a recent Vanderburgh County Council meeting have supporters of Evansville […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy