Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Talking to Teammates per Report
Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed, and has begun talking to people on his own, which includes talking different Bills teammates over facetime, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms. He is expected to address the entire team as a group this morning.
Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick
Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Kosar played for the Browns after graduating from the University of Miami. Over nine seasons as quarterback, he led the Browns to three American Football Conference championship games.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is the League’s New Rushing Champion
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s new rushing champion. Jacobs became the first Raider to achieve the remarkable accomplishment since Hall of Famer running back Marcus Allen did it back in 1985. The 24-year-old running back came into the season with a chip on his...
Falcons Finish Season on High, Beat Tom Brady’s Bucs in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons made history in more ways than one Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps the most important milestone came with the Falcons winning 30-17, their first win in 12 meetings against Tom Brady. With nothing to gain, the Bucs sat Brady just before the end of...
Sean Payton Confirms He’s Talked With Broncos’ Owner About HC Job
On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the New Orleans Saints had granted the Denver Broncos' request to interview former head coach Sean Payton. As a current FOX Sports analyst, Payton confirmed that report on Sunday, revealing that he's already spoken with Denver's "owner." "Denver's the first team,"...
Patriots at Bills: Mac Jones, Stefon Diggs Among 3 to Watch
The New England Patriots are looking to qualify for the postseason as they prepare to face off against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Emotions will understandably be high as the Bills will be taking the field for the first time since the horrific collapse of safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite having been resuscitated twice due to cardiac arrest, Hamlin is on the road to a remarkable recovery. In a league-wide demonstration of solidarity, the Patriots and Bills will join all teams showing their love and support for Hamlin through pregame activities, as well as on-field apparel and markings.
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for four years in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes was even on the roster. He’s in his 31st season in the NFL, and that followed a good run as a college assistant. Bottom...
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
Raiders Josh McDaniels Entire Comments Post Chiefs
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season kicked off with very high hopes. Those hopes came crashing back to earth as the sun set on their season with a disappointing. 6-11 record. Josh McDaniels spoke after the game, and here are his entire comments. You can watch the video...
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
Twitter Reacts to Lions Being Eliminated from Playoffs
The Detroit Lions 2022 season will officially end following the conclusion of their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the regular season finale, the Lions needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. "You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where...
Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement About Bengals’ Championship Window
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is only thinking about one thing this time of year: championships. The 26-year-old made that clear following the Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens that clinched back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history. Burrow was asked about the Bengals' championship window...
NFL Playoffs: Jaguars vs. Chargers Rematch Set for Saturday Night
The stage has officially been set for the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who earned the league's No. 4 seed on Saturday night after clinching the AFC South, will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the second game to be played during the weekend.
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
View the original article to see embedded media. It was a fairly successful season for the four NFC East teams, all of whom finished above .500 this season, with three of the four teams clinching playoff berths. The Philadelphia Eagles are locked in as the No. 1 seed for the...
Dolphins and Complete AFC Playoff Picture
Things are very simple for the Miami Dolphins as they head into their regular season against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. They will make the playoffs if they defeat the Jets AND the New England Patriots lose against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in another 1 p.m. ET game.
Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling
Former quarterback Bernie Kosar violated the league's gambling rules as a employee of the Cleveland Browns, forcing the team to fire him ahead of the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released a statement explaining the situation. Kosar, in his capacity of the host of the Bernie Kosar...
