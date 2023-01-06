ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits Team’s Confidence For Five-Game Win Streak

The new year seems to have revived the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team now sits on a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has kept all momentum going including Saturday night’s victory against the Kings, 136-134. Despite the initial worries that followed the injury of Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold have adjusted nicely. Many players have delivered to fill his absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC running back Austin Jones announces return for 2023 season

Running back Austin Jones kept his announcement that he'll return for one more year at USC short and sweet. "Run it back," read a graphic that he tweeted out. Jones transferred to USC from Stanford last season. In his first year with the Trojans, he rushed for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 267 yards and a score.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy