Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Bill Simmons Went Off At LeBron James For Re-Signing With The Lakers: "What Was He Thinking?"
Bill Simmons questioned LeBron James' decision to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, listing everything wrong with the decision.
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday
On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tracy McGrady Shared The Story When He Wanted To 'Choke' Kobe Bryant For Convincing Him Of Going On A Roller Coaster
Kobe Bryant once took Tracy McGrady to a roller coaster and T-Mac couldn't take that type of adrenaline.
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says That Delayed Paperwork Led To The Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook Over Buddy Hield
A lot has gone wrong for the Los Angeles Lakers since they won the championship in 2020. They have had Anthony Davis deal with some significant injury issues which meant that, for the longest time, he was a shell of himself, until this season and their front office has seemingly made one wrong decision after another.
Joe Lacob Refuses To Guarantee Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Will Retire With Warriors
Joe Lacob opened up the possibility that the Warriors Big 3 will not retire with the team.
Lakers News: LA Will Audition DeMarcus Cousins Next Week For Open Roster Spot
The four-time All-Star could fit well as a backup big.
Lovie Smith likely fired from Houston Texans, but he’s trying to buy another year
David Culley could soon have something in common with Lovie Smith. Culley, of course, was the Houston Texans’ head coach
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 5 games in a row as they try to climb back to a good place in the standings and NBA fans are in awe of the team.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Former Lakers Champion Calls Out Lakers Front Office, Pressures Them To Make Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
Former Lakers champion pressures Rob Pelinka to trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Credits Team’s Confidence For Five-Game Win Streak
The new year seems to have revived the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team now sits on a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has kept all momentum going including Saturday night’s victory against the Kings, 136-134. Despite the initial worries that followed the injury of Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold have adjusted nicely. Many players have delivered to fill his absence.
USC running back Austin Jones announces return for 2023 season
Running back Austin Jones kept his announcement that he'll return for one more year at USC short and sweet. "Run it back," read a graphic that he tweeted out. Jones transferred to USC from Stanford last season. In his first year with the Trojans, he rushed for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 267 yards and a score.
USC football transfer portal tracker: Who have the Trojans added?
This list will be updated every time USC adds a new player via the portal
Centre Daily
Timberwolves struggle but find a way to win in Houston, 104-96 over Rockets
HOUSTON – When it comes to the Timberwolves, assumption is a dangerous thing. Anyone could look at the Wolves' schedule and see Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, basement dwellers of the Western Conference, and assume a win. The lackadaisical Wolves did win 104-96 but not before making it a...
Comments / 0