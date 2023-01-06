Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Centre Daily
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
'We're Tough to Play Against!' - But Seahawks 10-Point Underdogs In Playoffs at 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are going to the playoffs after a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. ... and some help.
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Kosar played for the Browns after graduating from the University of Miami. Over nine seasons as quarterback, he led the Browns to three American Football Conference championship games.
Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick
Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Updated Lions First Round Draft Pick Scenarios
Earlier this week, an unusual debate surfaced among Lions fans. Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams contest against the Seattle Seahawks, supporters debated whether or not to cheer for the team that traded for former quarterback Matthew Stafford. Some felt as if it would be more important to secure a...
Centre Daily
NFL Playoffs: Jaguars vs. Chargers Rematch Set for Saturday Night
The stage has officially been set for the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who earned the league's No. 4 seed on Saturday night after clinching the AFC South, will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the second game to be played during the weekend.
Analysis: Teammates gave Damar Hamlin the ultimate tribute
An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin. When Hamlin left the stadium in an ambulance Monday night fighting for his life, football didn’t matter. A pivotal game between the Bills and Bengals suddenly was irrelevant. The primary […]
Centre Daily
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is the League’s New Rushing Champion
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s new rushing champion. Jacobs became the first Raider to achieve the remarkable accomplishment since Hall of Famer running back Marcus Allen did it back in 1985. The 24-year-old running back came into the season with a chip on his...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Quinn, Kellen Next? Payton, Harbaugh Meeting with Broncos
Sean Payton's people have whispered that he's not interested in the Denver Broncos. And Jim Harbaugh this week came right out and said he's planning on staying at the University of Michigan. Both were ... um ... fibbing. And what they actually decide to do figures to impact the Dallas...
Centre Daily
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for four years in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes was even on the roster. He’s in his 31st season in the NFL, and that followed a good run as a college assistant. Bottom...
Centre Daily
Sean Payton Confirms He’s Talked With Broncos’ Owner About HC Job
On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the New Orleans Saints had granted the Denver Broncos' request to interview former head coach Sean Payton. As a current FOX Sports analyst, Payton confirmed that report on Sunday, revealing that he's already spoken with Denver's "owner." "Denver's the first team,"...
Centre Daily
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
Centre Daily
Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling
Former quarterback Bernie Kosar violated the league's gambling rules as a employee of the Cleveland Browns, forcing the team to fire him ahead of the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released a statement explaining the situation. Kosar, in his capacity of the host of the Bernie Kosar...
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement About Bengals’ Championship Window
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is only thinking about one thing this time of year: championships. The 26-year-old made that clear following the Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens that clinched back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history. Burrow was asked about the Bengals' championship window...
