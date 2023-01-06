ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Current re-signs defender Alex Loera

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NwCL_0k57KZhg00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is keeping its core intact from their 2022 NWSL Championship final team.

The Current has resigned defender Alex Loera to a three-year deal through 2025.

The Santa Clara product’s new contract is one of several moves that the Current has put together this offseason, along with a new contract for defender Hailie Mace , free agent acquisitions Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo and the signing of Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson .

Loera debuted for the Current in the 2022 season after being drafted with the 36th pick in the 2021 NWSL College Draft.

Teal Rising: More Kansas City Current stories on FOX4

Loera played in all seven Challenge Cup matches, and 20 regular season matches. Her Challenge Cup goal against the Chicago Red Stars was featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Plays.

Loera took 69 corner kicks for the Current as Kansas City led the league in points off corners. In the team’s playoff run, Loera found the back of the net in the fourth minute and helped the club clinch a berth in the 2022 NWSL Championship game.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs 2023 regular season home and away opponents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs 2023-24 regular season opponents have now been figured out. Here is a look at who they will be playing at home and away from Arrowhead Stadium. Home Opponents Away Opponents The Chiefs have some potentially very intriguing matchups going into next season. The return of Tyreek Hill […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Week 18: Chiefs-Raiders live blog

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the season finale. Both teams honored Damar Hamlin before the game after his horrific injury. Here is the live blog for the game. 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy