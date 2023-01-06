Kansas City Current re-signs defender Alex Loera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is keeping its core intact from their 2022 NWSL Championship final team.

The Current has resigned defender Alex Loera to a three-year deal through 2025.

The Santa Clara product’s new contract is one of several moves that the Current has put together this offseason, along with a new contract for defender Hailie Mace , free agent acquisitions Morgan Gautrat and Vanessa DiBernardo and the signing of Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson .

Loera debuted for the Current in the 2022 season after being drafted with the 36th pick in the 2021 NWSL College Draft.

Loera played in all seven Challenge Cup matches, and 20 regular season matches. Her Challenge Cup goal against the Chicago Red Stars was featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Plays.

Loera took 69 corner kicks for the Current as Kansas City led the league in points off corners. In the team’s playoff run, Loera found the back of the net in the fourth minute and helped the club clinch a berth in the 2022 NWSL Championship game.

