Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial
(Reuters) -Ocugen Inc said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in premarket trade. The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an...
Exclusive-China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug – sources
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm’s COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters. China’s medical products regulator – the National...
Italy’s Chiesi Farmaceutici to buy Amryt Pharma in a $1.48 billion deal
(Reuters) – Italy’s Chiesi Farmaceutici said on Sunday it will acquire Ireland-based drugmaker Amryt Pharma Plc, which has products and drugs in development for treating rare diseases, in a deal valued at $1.48 billion. The total value of the all-cash deal represents a 107% premium over Dublin, Ireland-based...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
AstraZeneca to buy U.S.-based CinCor Pharma in $1.8 billion deal
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm CinCor Pharma Inc in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion to strengthen its pipeline of heart and kidney drugs. AstraZeneca said it will pay $26 per CinCor share in cash, a premium of nearly 121%...
NY Fed says China’s COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday. The regional Fed bank’s December Global Supply Chain Pressure Index ticked down to 1.18 from November’s revised 1.23 reading....
Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday, after announcing that Ant founder Jack Ma is no longer their controller following an overhaul at the fintech giant. Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma’s Alibaba jumped more than 5%.
Column-Funds start 2023 short dollars, eyeing U.S. rate peak: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Judging by the economic data, financial market swings and talk from U.S. policymakers in...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey – newspaper
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported Evans as...
Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma no longer controls the Chinese fintech giant after a series of shareholding adjustments that saw him give up most of his voting rights. Ma previously possessed more than 50% of voting rights at Ant...
Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week after cost review – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start its biggest round of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number...
Swiss National Bank posts record $143 billion loss in 2022
ZURICH(Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank posted an annual loss of 132 billion Swiss francs ($142.67 billion) in 2022, it said on Monday, the biggest loss in its 115-year history. The central bank plunged into the red as falling stock and fixed-income markets hit the value of its share...
Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114...
Britishvolt in talks with investors about possible sale
LONDON (Reuters) – UK battery startup Britishvolt said on Monday it is in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake in the company, but did not disclose any names. The company said back in November that it had received short-term financial backing to help it...
China reports three COVID deaths for January 6
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 6, compared with five deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 5,267. (Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,...
Russian rouble gains 3% on first working day of 2023
(Reuters) – The Russian rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing by more than 3% against the U.S. dollar to rebound from six-month lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022. At 1005 GMT on Monday, the rouble...
Portugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal will require air travellers from China to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test done no more than two days before departure, the health ministry said on Friday, following other nations that have implemented such restrictions. The requirements take effect at 12 a.m. (0000 GMT)...
Analysis-Fall in India nominal GDP growth in FY24 to challenge fiscal math
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s nominal GDP growth is likely to fall in 2023-24, hurting tax collections and putting pressure on the federal government to reduce the budget gap by cutting expenses ahead of national elections in 2024. Nominal GDP growth, which includes inflation, is the benchmark used to...
