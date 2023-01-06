Read full article on original website
San Diego’s connection to Jan. 6 remains even if many want to move on
As the nation commemorates the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, San Diego leaders say it’s important to recognize its impact locally now and in the future. San Diego’s connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection was forged in a flash when local resident Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to enter the Capitol building through a broken window. On Friday, Babbitt’s mother – Micki Witthoeft – was arrested in Washington D.C. for blocking traffic during a demonstration.
Q&A: How San Diego can become a more walkable city
In his book "Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time," author and city planner Jeff Speck makes the case for transforming America’s cities away from cars, toward a more walkable future. He has now published an updated 10th anniversary edition of his best selling book with more lessons for cities like San Diego.
New plan to improve Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach city officials unveiled a new plan to make it a destination city. In other news, San Diego wants to see dozens of more roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term goals. Plus, tell us your new year resolutions by leaving us a voicemail with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
Q&A: New county sheriff on her plans for the department
San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez is just a few weeks into the job as the county’s top law enforcement leader. The San Diego native began her work for the department in 1985 as a deputy in the county jails, and as the department’s 31st sheriff, she is tasked with bringing change to a jail system with some of the highest numbers of in-custody deaths in the state.
SDG&E rates have been increasing for years, how has that affected your budget?
New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1, and San Diego ratepayers will see a large jump on their bills this month. According to SDG&E, the cost per unit of natural gas more than doubled over the past year, and that means residents who had a peak winter gas bill of about $105 last January can expect the January 2023 bill to be around $225.
COVID numbers remain steady, county prepares for holiday-influenced surge
The number of new COVID-19 cases remained fairly steady in the past week, but county officials warned Friday an influx from holiday gatherings was likely in coming days. "It's never been more important to get tested if you feel COVID-19 symptoms and to get the bivalent booster vaccination if you haven't," said county Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. "It's still less than two weeks from Christmas and we don't know what New Year's celebrations could bring. So, take care of yourself and get tested if you feel sick. If you are not ill, get boosted to stay healthy."
New San Diego Sheriff discusses what’s in store for Department
San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez is just a few weeks into the job as the county’s top law enforcement leader. She takes over as the department is tasked with bringing change to a jail system with some of the highest numbers of in-custody deaths in the state. Then, for our weekend arts preview, we have a special performance exhibition, shadow puppets, classical music and even some ways to kick start your own creativity in the new year.
What goals do you have for 2023?
A new year means new year’s resolutions for many of us. You might want to go to the gym more, visit somewhere in particular, or set a new career goal. Perhaps you want to listen to your inner voice more, or simply steer clear of negative people. Is this the year you take those guitar lessons or maybe start getting involved in a cause that’s close to your heart? Whatever it is, we want to know what you hope to accomplish in 2023.
Old Central Library to begin sheltering people experiencing homelessness
After years of being stuck in bureaucratic limbo, the old Central Library in Downtown San Diego is expected begin operating as temporary shelter to people experiencing homelessness by mid-January. The shelter will be able to temporarily house up to 26 people. It will be operated by the National Alliance on...
High surf, flood advisory in effect in San Diego County
A strong Pacific storm that doused Southern California with rain, damaging winds, high surf and flooding is moving out of the area Friday. Some roadways became overrun with water and debris, forcing some freeway lane closures, but the system dropped far less rain Thursday than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area.
Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested in Washington D.C. in Jan. 6 protest
The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, was arrested Friday in Washington D.C. for blocking a street on Capitol grounds. Micki Witthoeft, 58, was arrested for allegedly blocking traffic on Friday afternoon during a demonstration held...
Maya Millete's family hopes her memory lives on as court case set to start
It’s been almost two years since Maricris Drouaillet heard her sister’s voice or saw her smile, and she’d give anything to be able to give her a hug. "The first day we couldn’t find her, it’s nerve wracking, it’s really hard and the first couple days I said, you know she’ll be home and we’re counting days, and then we started counting the months, and now it’s two years," said Drouaillet.
