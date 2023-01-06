ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Released an EXCLUSIVE 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Online

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a BIG milestone — 100 years!. The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and since then we’ve had decades of movies, theme parks, entertainment, and SO much more. The company is celebrating big throughout the year, and we’ve already started to see some of the special anniversary merchandise — including a new MagicBand+!
TheStreet

Disney World Plans Major Dining and Entertainment Additions

Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one of them has more rides, experiences and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day. Whether you are treating your children or grandchildren to a formative experience, or you’re on a Spring Break adventure with your best bud, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water and refuel from time to time.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Most Infamous Popcorn Bucket is Officially Returning to EPCOT

Popcorn buckets and souvenir sippers have been all the rage at Walt Disney World, especially over the past couple of years as several of these exclusive pieces have gone viral on social media. While we have seen several incredibly popular souvenirs take off with fans, including the Mr. Toad Popcorn...
disneytips.com

Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only

MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
disneytips.com

VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneyfanatic.com

Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel

On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
TheStreet

Disney World Has Good Price News for Theme Park Visitors

The general public first became used to the concept of surge pricing about a decade ago thanks to the rise of ride-share programs such as Lyft and Uber. Alternatively referred to as “dynamic pricing,” (arguably by companies that realize that “surge” has some unsavory connotations), the practice is supply and demand distilled down to its most potent form.
disneytips.com

Disney Resorts – Stay Once and You’re Done!

We have recently covered the Disney attractions that you have done after experiencing once and the Disney restaurants you have done after dining at once. So now it’s time to look at the Disney Resort hotels. There are twenty-two Resort hotels to choose from when visiting the Walt Disney...
WDW News Today

NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood

A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Gramercy Park Food Booths to Be Demolished and Replaced in 2023 at Universal Studios Florida

Two long standing Gramercy Park food booths at Universal Studios Florida may end up being demolished and replaced. Yesterday we showed you that the Gramercy Park food booths in Universal Studios Florida are now behind construction walls. As you can see from the photos we snapped today, one of the booths has already been removed, so its demolition is a little more than a “rumor”.
