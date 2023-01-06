Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
WDW News Today
Resort Details Released for Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
Details about eligible resorts have been revealed for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a new complimentary dining gift card available with select Walt Disney World vacation packages for arrivals between June 25 and September 14, 2023. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Released an EXCLUSIVE 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Online
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a BIG milestone — 100 years!. The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and since then we’ve had decades of movies, theme parks, entertainment, and SO much more. The company is celebrating big throughout the year, and we’ve already started to see some of the special anniversary merchandise — including a new MagicBand+!
Disney World Plans Major Dining and Entertainment Additions
Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one of them has more rides, experiences and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day. Whether you are treating your children or grandchildren to a formative experience, or you’re on a Spring Break adventure with your best bud, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water and refuel from time to time.
Disney World Reveals One Of Its Fastest Roller Coasters Yet Is Opening This Spring
Disney World is amping things up in 2023, and that means bringing in one of their fastest roller coasters to date. This spring, the Orlando, Fl. based theme park is welcoming a speedy new ride, the TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will be one of the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Most Infamous Popcorn Bucket is Officially Returning to EPCOT
Popcorn buckets and souvenir sippers have been all the rage at Walt Disney World, especially over the past couple of years as several of these exclusive pieces have gone viral on social media. While we have seen several incredibly popular souvenirs take off with fans, including the Mr. Toad Popcorn...
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
Disney World Has Good Price News for Theme Park Visitors
The general public first became used to the concept of surge pricing about a decade ago thanks to the rise of ride-share programs such as Lyft and Uber. Alternatively referred to as “dynamic pricing,” (arguably by companies that realize that “surge” has some unsavory connotations), the practice is supply and demand distilled down to its most potent form.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
disneytips.com
Disney Resorts – Stay Once and You’re Done!
We have recently covered the Disney attractions that you have done after experiencing once and the Disney restaurants you have done after dining at once. So now it’s time to look at the Disney Resort hotels. There are twenty-two Resort hotels to choose from when visiting the Walt Disney...
WDW News Today
NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Gramercy Park Food Booths to Be Demolished and Replaced in 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Two long standing Gramercy Park food booths at Universal Studios Florida may end up being demolished and replaced. Yesterday we showed you that the Gramercy Park food booths in Universal Studios Florida are now behind construction walls. As you can see from the photos we snapped today, one of the booths has already been removed, so its demolition is a little more than a “rumor”.
Tour Hollywood's Super Nintendo World with this new preview video
"I was left with a very positive impression of what I’ve seen so far"
Comments / 0