Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Former Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell lands interview
According to a report from Jay Glazer, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has landed an interview. Glazer reported on Sunday that Caldwell will interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach opening. Glazer added that former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is also scheduled to interview for the Panthers opening.
Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions’ objective was to gain respect
Heading into Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Lions, pretty much nobody outside of Detroit gave Dan Campbell and the Lions a chance to beat a Green Bay Packers team that would be trying to clinch a playoff spot on their home field. Well, each and every one of those haters are now eating crow because the Lions took down the Packers by a score of 20-16.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to victory vs. Green Bay Packers
The Detroit Lions will know if they need to beat the Green Bay Packers to get into the playoffs by the time they kick off. I suspect, and head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed, that the Lions will be going for victory even if doesn’t help extend their season.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Detroit Lions: quickfire takeaways in win against the Packers after playoff elimination
The Detroit Lions season ended tonight in Green Bay. While about an hour before the game, their playoff hopes were still alive, Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams made sure that died. And, so, the Lions had to play spoiler against the Packers. Quick Takeaways from Detroit Lions win...
Fan creates epic Detroit Lions ‘Endgame’ hype video
On Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity, regardless of what happens earlier in the day. With a Seahawks loss, the Lions will be playing for a playoff spot, while a Seahawks win would eliminate the Lions from playoff contention. But even if the Lions cannot get into the playoffs, they will be playing to keep Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out.
Jamaal Williams’ Sunday Night Football intro goes viral
Leading up to Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, Lions’ players were reportedly very excited about recording their Sunday Night Football intros. One player we knew would have an interesting intro video is running back, Jamaal Williams. Well, Williams did not disappoint as his intro video, which is tough to understand, has everybody on Twitter talking.
Poor execution in key moments leads to Detroit Pistons’ 121-109 loss against the Spurs
The Detroit Pistons struggled in the third quarter, committing seven turnovers and outscored by seven points, leading to a 121-109 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. The Pistons and Spurs combined for 32 turnovers in the game, with the Pistons leading in that category with 15. Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 21 points, and Killian Hayes had 18 points, seven assists, and five steals. Jaden Ivey added 20 points and five assists for the Pistons, while Spurs point guard Tre Jones led all players with 25 points. The Pistons’ poor third quarter was costly, as they trailed by double digits multiple times during the second half, and the Spurs shot 55.6% overall and made 12 more free throws.
Detroit Lions outlast Packers, despite missing playoffs
Well, this wasn’t a Detroit Lions win-and-in game, because the Rams suck. But that doesn’t mean that they didn’t have something to play for. The Green Bay Packers still needed to win, so playing spoiler was on the table. Detroit Lions made a statement in Green Bay.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
Detroit Lions release final Week 18 Injury Report
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their final regular season game of the 2022 season when they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Both the Lions and Packers have been playing extremely well as of late, and this game certainly has a playoff feel to it. In fact, it essentially is a playoff game for the Packers, and it could be the same for the Lions if the Seahawks lose to the Rams earlier in the day.
Detroit Lions S DeShon Elliott is ready to shut up Aaron Rodgers
On Sunday Night Football, DeShon Elliott and his Detroit Lions teammates will be on a mission when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Depending on what happens earlier in the day will determine whether or not a spot in the NFL Playoffs will be a possibility for the Lions when the game kicks off. But, regardless of what is on the line, you can bet Elliott and his teammates are going to do everything they can to shut up Rodgers and a Packers team that does not respect them.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers fight for final NFC playoff spot in crucial matchup
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off on Sunday night to secure the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers have had a surprising surge, winning four straight games, including victories against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, the Lions have had a rocky start to the season, beginning 1-6 before turning things around to have a chance at the playoffs. The Lions will need to win and hope the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams to make it into the postseason. The Lions have already defeated the Packers this season, winning 15-9 back in November.
Detroit Red Wings tap Husso in the first half of back-to-back games
The Detroit Red Wings will welcome in the Florida Panthers tonight for the second time this year. In the first game of the season, Detroit lost to the Panthers 5-1 in a game that started their six-game losing streak a few weeks back. Starting Goalies Tonight: Ville Husso. Husso will...
Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram for first time since collapsing on field
This past Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had quite the scare when he collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Hamlin had CPR performed on him before eventually being rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. On Saturday, Hamlin took to Instagram for the first time since collapsing on the field.
Crazy Week 18 results in No. 1 NFL Draft pick switching hands
We are only finished with the early games and it has already been a crazy final week in the National Football League. Heading into the day, the Houston Texans had the worst record in the league, and they held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, the No. 1 pick was all theirs, as long as a couple of things did not happen. The first of those things was the Texans beating the Indianapolis Colts.
Detroit Lions learn where their first 2023 NFL Draft pick will be
Well, our Detroit Lions will not be playing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs as the Seattle Seahawks just defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to knock the Lions out. That being said, the Lions still have a Sunday Night Football game to play and they will have an opportunity to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, which is not an awful consolation prize. With all of the other games completed, we now know where the Lions’ first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will be.
