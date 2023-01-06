Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
German police detain Iranian suspected of planning ‘Islamist-motivated’ attack
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured cyanide and ricin to commit an “Islamist-motivated” attack, authorities in western Germany said on Sunday. The premises of the suspect in the city of Castrop-Rauxel were searched as part of the investigation,...
Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico’s energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
Mexico considers accepting more migrants expelled by US
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said Monday he would consider accepting more migrants than previously announced under President Joe Biden's plan to turn away people who cross illegally into the United States. The comments came as López Obrador, Biden and Canadian...
Russian attack on market kills woman in east Ukraine – officials
KYIV (Reuters) – A 60-year-old woman was killed and several other people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a market in the village of Shevchenkove in eastern Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian officials said. Footage posed by public broadcaster Suspilne on the Telegram messaging app showed rescue workers...
Gunmen kidnap 32 people from southern Nigeria train station
YENAGOA, NIGERIA (Reuters) – Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted more than 30 people from a train station in Nigeria’s southern Edo state, the governor’s office said on Sunday. The attack is the latest example of the growing insecurity that has spread to nearly every corner...
Senegal declares national mourning after bus crash kills dozens
DAKAR (Reuters) – Thirty eight people died and about 80 were wounded in central Senegal after two buses collided in the early hours of Sunday, local officials and President Macky Sall said in statements. The crash, one of the deadliest in the West African country’s recent memory, was on...
Congo M23 rebels hand back army base amid suspected ceasefire breaches elsewhere
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Congo’s M23 rebel group on Friday began a phased withdrawal from an occupied army and U.N. base in eastern North Kivu province, part of a ceasefire brokered by regional leaders that analysts suspect is being breached in other parts of the country.
