German police detain Iranian suspected of planning ‘Islamist-motivated’ attack

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured cyanide and ricin to commit an “Islamist-motivated” attack, authorities in western Germany said on Sunday. The premises of the suspect in the city of Castrop-Rauxel were searched as part of the investigation,...
Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico’s energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
WASHINGTON STATE
Russian attack on market kills woman in east Ukraine – officials

KYIV (Reuters) – A 60-year-old woman was killed and several other people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a market in the village of Shevchenkove in eastern Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian officials said. Footage posed by public broadcaster Suspilne on the Telegram messaging app showed rescue workers...
Gunmen kidnap 32 people from southern Nigeria train station

YENAGOA, NIGERIA (Reuters) – Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted more than 30 people from a train station in Nigeria’s southern Edo state, the governor’s office said on Sunday. The attack is the latest example of the growing insecurity that has spread to nearly every corner...
Senegal declares national mourning after bus crash kills dozens

DAKAR (Reuters) – Thirty eight people died and about 80 were wounded in central Senegal after two buses collided in the early hours of Sunday, local officials and President Macky Sall said in statements. The crash, one of the deadliest in the West African country’s recent memory, was on...
Congo M23 rebels hand back army base amid suspected ceasefire breaches elsewhere

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Congo’s M23 rebel group on Friday began a phased withdrawal from an occupied army and U.N. base in eastern North Kivu province, part of a ceasefire brokered by regional leaders that analysts suspect is being breached in other parts of the country.

