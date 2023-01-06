Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
delmartimes.net
Volunteers needed for Point in Time count of homeless people across San Diego
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness is calling for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 #WellAllCount Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26. This federally-required activity is a crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county. The purpose of #WeAllCount is to collect data...
San Diego weekly Reader
Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences
“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
KPBS
Task Force on Homelessness calls for more volunteers for Point in Time Count
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness Thursday put out a call for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count later this month. The count — scheduled for Jan. 26 — is a federally required activity and a "crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county," a statement from the RTFH reads.
northcountydailystar.com
Rose Elementary Gifts from Escondido Public Works
Every year, the hard-working employees of the City’s Public Works Department come together to purchase presents, gift cards and food for the students and families of Rose Elementary. This year, the Public Works Department doubled its efforts over last year and bought gifts for 33 children and 20 families at Rose Elementary. The bond between the City and the school has been strong for years, and we are glad to provide extra holiday cheer for the fantastic students and staff at Rose Elementary.
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
Coast News
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
kusi.com
Survivor of Idaho student murders describes masked attacker
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’ Hunter Sowards to discuss the...
KPBS
Q&A: How San Diego can become a more walkable city
In his book "Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time," author and city planner Jeff Speck makes the case for transforming America’s cities away from cars, toward a more walkable future. He has now published an updated 10th anniversary edition of his best selling book with more lessons for cities like San Diego.
Over 100 dogs rescued from Baja breeder in terrible condition
LA MESA, Calif. — A San Diego based dog rescue is warning people to know where they get their pets from. The message comes after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a popular breeder in Mexico. "I only wish we would’ve known sooner and done something then," said...
San Diego Channel
New USS destroyer to be named after Asian-American Medal of Honor recipient
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Retired Navy Captain Dan Gruta, who is the first and only Asian-American to be awarded the Medal of Honor, will now have a navy ship named after him. Gruta says knows the dedication it takes to put country before one's self. So, he spearheaded the year-and-a-half campaign that involved local and federal leaders to get the ship named after the fireman second-class Telesforo Trinidad.
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Chief’s Corner: Neighborhood Programs
The Oceanside Police Department is proud to partner with our community members to provide Neighborhood Watch and Block Captain programs. These community action programs are designed to bring neighbors together to resolve problems in their community by forming relationships with one another and working closely with Oceanside Police. To learn how to get started, please contact the Oceanside Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 760-435-4440. Our Crime Prevention Unit will assist you in defining your Neighborhood Watch Blocks. Each block should consist of a group of about 12 to 20 homes. This can vary, depending on the size and layout of your community. A volunteer Block Captain will need to be selected. The Block Captain will lead the group and act as a liaison between the group and the Police Department. Monthly Block Captain’s meetings are held to share crime prevention tips and provide feedback. We know our neighborhoods are strengthened and made safer when residents are connected with one another and partner with the police. I encourage you to get involved!
KPBS
Our elusive neighbor: The mountain lion
After a decade of living wild in the Griffith park area of Los Angeles, the world-famous mountain lion known as P-22, was captured and euthanized last month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He was in the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who determined the cat was too sick and injured to return to his Hollywood home.
KPBS
What goals do you have for 2023?
A new year means new year’s resolutions for many of us. You might want to go to the gym more, visit somewhere in particular, or set a new career goal. Perhaps you want to listen to your inner voice more, or simply steer clear of negative people. Is this the year you take those guitar lessons or maybe start getting involved in a cause that’s close to your heart? Whatever it is, we want to know what you hope to accomplish in 2023.
Comments / 1