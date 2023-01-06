CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — First-year guard Paulina Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 22 North Carolina push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday. Deja Kelly added 14 points for the Tar Heels. UNC snapped a four-game skid that had drained some of their early-season buzz. But they responded with a tough-minded performance on a day when nothing came easily for either offense. Olivia Miles had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Notre Dame, which had entered Sunday as one of two unbeaten teams in ACC play.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO