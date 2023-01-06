Read full article on original website
Evacuation centers open for people and livestock in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — With the first of two strong storm systems making their way into the Sacramento region Saturday evening, evacuation centers have been opened for residents and their livestock. At around 3:30 p.m., the county said they “are anticipating that this next wave of storms will result in evacuation orders” and provided a list of […]
ktbb.com
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
KPBS
Q&A: How San Diego can become a more walkable city
In his book "Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time," author and city planner Jeff Speck makes the case for transforming America’s cities away from cars, toward a more walkable future. He has now published an updated 10th anniversary edition of his best selling book with more lessons for cities like San Diego.
Elk Grove Citizen
Nonprofit founder proposes a transitional housing project in Elk Grove
Galt resident Mark Jackson told the Citizen that he hopes to soon open a transitional housing project for homeless men in Elk Grove. Jackson is the president, CEO and founder of the St. Martin Foundation, Inc., which has a mission to reduce homelessness among male veterans and non-veterans transitioning from alcohol addiction recovery programs and/or incarceration.
SANDAG: Are you a Veteran? You May Be Able to Use California Toll Roads for Free
From SANDAG Newsletter – January 2023: A new California law—Assembly Bill 2949—went into effect in the new year. It grants qualifying veterans of the U.S. armed forces free tolls on all California toll roads, bridges, highways, vehicle crossings, and other toll facilities. To be eligible for the...
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
KPBS
San Diego’s connection to Jan. 6 remains even if many want to move on
As the nation commemorates the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, San Diego leaders say it’s important to recognize its impact locally now and in the future. San Diego’s connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection was forged in a flash when local resident Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to enter the Capitol building through a broken window. On Friday, Babbitt’s mother – Micki Witthoeft – was arrested in Washington D.C. for blocking traffic during a demonstration.
Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents
The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected. In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
Sacramento Observer
Local Activist Warns Of Objections To Reparations
Chris Lodgson advised a small group of people seeking information about reparations to be aware of individuals in opposition to compensating Black people for the past and present harms they have suffered in California. Lodgson, a member of the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California (CJEC), provided an update...
IN PHOTOS: Severe wind wreaks havoc across Sacramento area
Severe winds blew through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday. With gusts topping out at nearly 70 mph in some places, big branches and even full trees have come toppling down.Below are just some of the scenes people around the region are waking up to: Share your photos with us!
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
Yolo Food Bank to provide disaster relief grocery cards to power outage victims
YOLO COUNTY, Calif — Yolo Food Bank is teaming up with its partner agencies to coordinate the distribution of 925 disaster relief grocery cards valued at $40 each. According to Yolo Food Bank, these grocery cards are for residents impacted by extended power outages due to the winter storm that has greatly affected many throughout Northern California.
Where do Sacramento’s main highways take you if you don’t stop driving?
(KTXL) — The Highways and freeways that converge in the Sacramento Metropolitan area can take travelers to different states and even the farthest parts of the contiguous United States. According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Office, Sacramento has four major highways including Interstate 5, I-80, U.S. Highway 50, and State Route 99. For […]
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sacramento disdains walkers
The City of Sacramento, both the city government and many people who live here, have a picture of a pretty good place to live, and work, and play. And that is true, to some degree. Good climate (except middle of summer), a wealth of trees, interesting and useful businesses (at least in midtown), mostly flat (for bicyclists), two rivers and the confluence, moderately friendly people. But the transportation network sucks.
KPBS
What goals do you have for 2023?
A new year means new year’s resolutions for many of us. You might want to go to the gym more, visit somewhere in particular, or set a new career goal. Perhaps you want to listen to your inner voice more, or simply steer clear of negative people. Is this the year you take those guitar lessons or maybe start getting involved in a cause that’s close to your heart? Whatever it is, we want to know what you hope to accomplish in 2023.
The Sacramento weir has helped the capital city avoid flooding for more than 100 years
(KTXL) — During Sacramento’s centuries-long history of battling flood waters, inhabitants have devised nearly every possible method of slowing or diverting water, and one of those methods is using the Sacramento Weir. Completed in 1916, the more than 1,900-foot long weir featuring 48 gates sits along the west bank of the Sacramento River about three […]
