San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ktbb.com

Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’

There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Q&A: How San Diego can become a more walkable city

In his book "Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time," author and city planner Jeff Speck makes the case for transforming America’s cities away from cars, toward a more walkable future. He has now published an updated 10th anniversary edition of his best selling book with more lessons for cities like San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Nonprofit founder proposes a transitional housing project in Elk Grove

Galt resident Mark Jackson told the Citizen that he hopes to soon open a transitional housing project for homeless men in Elk Grove. Jackson is the president, CEO and founder of the St. Martin Foundation, Inc., which has a mission to reduce homelessness among male veterans and non-veterans transitioning from alcohol addiction recovery programs and/or incarceration.
ELK GROVE, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
KPBS

San Diego’s connection to Jan. 6 remains even if many want to move on

As the nation commemorates the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, San Diego leaders say it’s important to recognize its impact locally now and in the future. San Diego’s connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection was forged in a flash when local resident Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to enter the Capitol building through a broken window. On Friday, Babbitt’s mother – Micki Witthoeft – was arrested in Washington D.C. for blocking traffic during a demonstration.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents

The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected.  In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento Observer

Local Activist Warns Of Objections To Reparations

Chris Lodgson advised a small group of people seeking information about reparations to be aware of individuals in opposition to compensating Black people for the past and present harms they have suffered in California. Lodgson, a member of the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California (CJEC), provided an update...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Corrie Writing

California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Where do Sacramento’s main highways take you if you don’t stop driving?

(KTXL) — The Highways and freeways that converge in the Sacramento Metropolitan area can take travelers to different states and even the farthest parts of the contiguous United States. According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Office, Sacramento has four major highways including Interstate 5, I-80, U.S. Highway 50, and State Route 99.  For […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

Sacramento disdains walkers

The City of Sacramento, both the city government and many people who live here, have a picture of a pretty good place to live, and work, and play. And that is true, to some degree. Good climate (except middle of summer), a wealth of trees, interesting and useful businesses (at least in midtown), mostly flat (for bicyclists), two rivers and the confluence, moderately friendly people. But the transportation network sucks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KPBS

What goals do you have for 2023?

A new year means new year’s resolutions for many of us. You might want to go to the gym more, visit somewhere in particular, or set a new career goal. Perhaps you want to listen to your inner voice more, or simply steer clear of negative people. Is this the year you take those guitar lessons or maybe start getting involved in a cause that’s close to your heart? Whatever it is, we want to know what you hope to accomplish in 2023.

