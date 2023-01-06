ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Kevin
3d ago

Good is a piece of trash!! in his own word's "he listened to a few hundred about house speaker." This little troll isnt working for his 5th district he is working on his own agenda!! Good Sucks Good!

marthakarol68
3d ago

Good is a shameful Virginian. He isn't doing anything for Virginia; it's all self serving. He is a total embarrassment to Virginia taking up with the likes of the maga extreme.

Fascism sux
3d ago

All these Republicans in congress are acting like Teenagers. If anyone of us took this long to get organized we would have been terminated

