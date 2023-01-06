Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Prairie Varsity Carried Live On HLTV Falls To Northwestern Saturday Evening
Northwestern over Clinton Prairie by the score of 62-33. Northwestern was coupled with height and some hot shooters on the board proved too much for Clinton Prairie Saturday evening. Top scoring for the Gophers was Jake McGraw with 13 points, Cayden Davis 8, and Jaycob Wilson adding 5. Northwestern had...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy’s Salon Player Of The Game
Jake McGraw was the Sassy’s Salon HLTV Player of the Game in Saturday nights game against Northwestern. Congratulations Jake!. Clinton Prairie fell to the Tigers 62-33.
Grace Berger Back, Indiana Women's Basketball Cruises to Road Win Over Northwestern
Indiana women's basketball shut down Northwestern 72-50 on the road while senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Kiandra Browne rejoined the game after battling injuries. Despite being in practice only a week, Berger was the team's second leading scorer behind senior forward Mackenzie Holmes.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Anita Kay (Johnson) Munoz
Anita Kay (Johnson) Munoz, 69, of Frankfort, Ind., died January 6, 2023 at Clinton House Health and Rehabilitation. She was born October 15, 1953 in Harlon County, Kentucky to Erby Edgar & Mary L. (Dash) Johnson. She married Pedro Munoz on September 14, 1973 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1999.
wdrb.com
Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson discusses Indiana's loss against Northwestern
Watch and listen to what IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following IU’s 84-83 loss to Northwestern.
Current Publishing
Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
clintoncountydailynews.com
John Thomas Harris II
John Thomas Harris II, 49, of Frankfort, passed away January 5, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 17, 1973 in Port Charlotte, Florida to the late John Thomas Harris I and Joan (Burris) Harris, and she survives. Surviving along with his Mother: Joan...
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
readthereporter.com
Two Noblesville nursing students among inductees at IU Kokomo
Twenty-five students began the journey toward becoming health care professionals at the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) traditional induction ceremony on Wednesday. Locally, Karedis Araujo and Shaelyn Morefield, both of Noblesville, were among the inductees. Susan Plough, lecturer of nursing, welcomed the incoming nursing...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Current Publishing
Carmel student dies from injuries after vehicle crash into building
A Carmel High School student who crashed a vehicle into the Olivia on Main building last week died from his injuries Jan. 8, a Carmel Clay Schools official confirmed. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. Jan. 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it into the mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets. Jent, a junior at CHS, was on his way to swim practice.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice
A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Carmel
Carmel might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Carmel.
WLFI.com
Crews investigating a possible gas explosion in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Emergency crews are on seen of a suspected gas explosion on 28th Street in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Fire Department, one man was reported taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Later he was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. The extend of the injuries is unknown at this time.
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
Comments / 0