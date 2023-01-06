ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Sassy’s Salon Player Of The Game

Jake McGraw was the Sassy’s Salon HLTV Player of the Game in Saturday nights game against Northwestern. Congratulations Jake!. Clinton Prairie fell to the Tigers 62-33.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Anita Kay (Johnson) Munoz

Anita Kay (Johnson) Munoz, 69, of Frankfort, Ind., died January 6, 2023 at Clinton House Health and Rehabilitation. She was born October 15, 1953 in Harlon County, Kentucky to Erby Edgar & Mary L. (Dash) Johnson. She married Pedro Munoz on September 14, 1973 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1999.
FRANKFORT, IN
wdrb.com

Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Current Publishing

Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65

Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
WESTFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

John Thomas Harris II

John Thomas Harris II, 49, of Frankfort, passed away January 5, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 17, 1973 in Port Charlotte, Florida to the late John Thomas Harris I and Joan (Burris) Harris, and she survives. Surviving along with his Mother: Joan...
FRANKFORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up after major freeze

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Two Noblesville nursing students among inductees at IU Kokomo

Twenty-five students began the journey toward becoming health care professionals at the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) traditional induction ceremony on Wednesday. Locally, Karedis Araujo and Shaelyn Morefield, both of Noblesville, were among the inductees. Susan Plough, lecturer of nursing, welcomed the incoming nursing...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Carmel student dies from injuries after vehicle crash into building

A Carmel High School student who crashed a vehicle into the Olivia on Main building last week died from his injuries Jan. 8, a Carmel Clay Schools official confirmed. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. Jan. 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it into the mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets. Jent, a junior at CHS, was on his way to swim practice.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice

A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana weather turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Crews investigating a possible gas explosion in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Emergency crews are on seen of a suspected gas explosion on 28th Street in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Fire Department, one man was reported taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Later he was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. The extend of the injuries is unknown at this time.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN

