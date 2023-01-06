ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

nbc16.com

Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room

LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon house fire displaces two

A house fire in Lebanon has displaced two residents, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release. At around 3:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fire district responded to the 400 block of West D Street for a report of structure fire. The first responding officer reported heavy smoke from...
LEBANON, OR
philomathnews.com

Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man

A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
NEWBERG, OR
KVAL

Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash

CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Trailer comes detached from truck, kills Albany man on Highway 20

Highway 20, between Corvallis and Albany, was the site of another fatal collision this week, this time between a trailer that became unhinged and a compact car. At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a small, unloaded trailer being pulled behind a Ford Ranger traveling westbound near Hyak Park detached and hit a Honda Civic headed the opposite direction, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile

Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

BCSO makes arrest in connection with Dec. 18 fatal crash

A Corvallis man faces charges following a Dec. 18 crash on Highway 20 that killed a woman, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies arrested Patrick Serrano, 24, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crash occurred on the afternoon of...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

White Bird Clinic expanding facility to meet demand for care

EUGENE, Ore. -- The White Bird Clinic is expanding their mental health counselling department with help from some funds from the $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill that was recently passed in Washington D.C. The mental health clinic is receiving $275,000 in funding to expand its mental health counseling department....
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
SALEM, OR

