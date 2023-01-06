Read full article on original website
Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room
LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
kptv.com
Silverton pet shelter burns down, killing 30 cats, 2 people displaced
SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Silverton home that operated as a rescue shelter for cats burned Saturday night, killing 30 cats. Both people who lived in the home managed to get themselves and their dogs out safely. Fire crews said the home is a total loss with damage upwards to...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon house fire displaces two
A house fire in Lebanon has displaced two residents, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release. At around 3:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fire district responded to the 400 block of West D Street for a report of structure fire. The first responding officer reported heavy smoke from...
kezi.com
Springfield diner comes together to buy RV for homeless man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.—A homeless man will soon have a roof over his head, all thanks to an owner of a local diner and its customers. Addi Farnsworth, owner of Addi's Diner, was able to raise $1,500 in three months to buy Bob Ady an RV. "Finally came to the spot...
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
kezi.com
Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at...
KATU.com
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
kezi.com
Dozens celebrate old tree outside the WOW Hall as it will soon be chopped down
EUGENE, Ore. -- Music and memories were shared outside the WOW Hall Saturday afternoon to honor an old big-leaf maple tree. Deb Maher, executive director of the WOW Hall, told KEZI it's always sad to say goodbye to a tree. But the tree is almost 100 years old and has become a danger.
KVAL
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
Lebanon-Express
Trailer comes detached from truck, kills Albany man on Highway 20
Highway 20, between Corvallis and Albany, was the site of another fatal collision this week, this time between a trailer that became unhinged and a compact car. At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a small, unloaded trailer being pulled behind a Ford Ranger traveling westbound near Hyak Park detached and hit a Honda Civic headed the opposite direction, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
thatoregonlife.com
People Lose Their Minds Over The French Toast At This Oregon Coast Cafe
When you are headed to one of Oregon’s favorite coastal towns, Newport, the Fishtails Cafe is an absolute must if you are looking for a good meal. Open seven days a week until 4pm, you will surely not be disappointed when visiting Fishtails. The small coastal town has been...
hh-today.com
Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile
Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
yachatsnews.com
Newport enacts one of state’s toughest ordinances on “to-go” food containers, but many restaurants have already adjusted
To-go food is changing in Newport. Taking home that leftover salad from the cafe or burrito from the drive-through could look a lot different now for diners at Newport’s restaurants as the city enacts one of Oregon’s strictest bans on single-use plastic food containers. More coastal cities could be next.
Man faces bias crime charge after Salem crash leads to gunfire, assault
A man was arrested on Tuesday after what authorities described as a “minor” crash led to gunfire and an assault, Salem Police Department said.
philomathnews.com
BCSO makes arrest in connection with Dec. 18 fatal crash
A Corvallis man faces charges following a Dec. 18 crash on Highway 20 that killed a woman, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies arrested Patrick Serrano, 24, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crash occurred on the afternoon of...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
kezi.com
White Bird Clinic expanding facility to meet demand for care
EUGENE, Ore. -- The White Bird Clinic is expanding their mental health counselling department with help from some funds from the $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill that was recently passed in Washington D.C. The mental health clinic is receiving $275,000 in funding to expand its mental health counseling department....
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
