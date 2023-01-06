Read full article on original website
Jeff Mings
3d ago
I will never understand why people have to have big aggressive breeds of dogs. And spare me the line of "it's not the dog, it's the owner" It's the dog. Ever hear of a lab or golden retriever doing something like this? Enough.
Young child rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting themselves, police say
PHOENIX — A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves with a gun found in their home, Phoenix police said. As of Sunday morning, the child's condition has stabilized. According to early reports, police were called to an apartment complex near 19th...
PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting
A child is in stable condition at a hospital after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.
Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
Driver rammed by trooper, taken into custody near Loop 202 and 44th Street
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after a trooper rammed her vehicle following an attempted traffic stop in Phoenix overnight. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials tell ABC15 the incident started when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle along Loop 202 near 44th Street late Sunday night.
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
Man dead after Mesa shooting, no charges filed
A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 80th Street and University Drive in Mesa Saturday morning.
Suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting on Friday
PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Phoenix have identified a suspect they say fled the area after opening fire on a detective Friday night. The search is on for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne. Police described Hearne as "armed and dangerous" and wanted for a number of charges. Authorities also say...
Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson
CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
Suspect detained for alleged involvement in shooting outside Gilbert restaurant
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect accused of being involved in a shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill last August has been booked into jail. Warren I. Bethel, 26, is suspected of getting into a fight with a man outside of the restaurant in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2022.
Phoenix police identify woman allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend just before the new year in a far west Phoenix. On Friday, Sgt. Brian Bower identified the victim as 50-year-old Marie Tachell. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday,...
