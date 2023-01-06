ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Night Live will kick off new year with hosting stints from Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan are among the stars who have been tapped to host Saturday Night Live in its first episodes of the new year.

The show announced Thursday that Plaza, 38, will host the comedy series when it returns January 21, amid breakout buzz for her role as Harper Spiller on season two of the HBO hit The White Lotus and her upcoming movie Emily The Criminal.

Plaza will be joined on the episode by musical guest Sam Smith , 30, marking the singer's third stint on the series.

Smith is promoting their upcoming album Gloria, which is slated to be released January 27, ahead of a 27-date North American tour slated for later this tear.

Michael B. Jordan, 35, will host the January 28 edition of the show, more than a month ahead of the release of Creed III on March 3, which he is directing and starring in.

Lil Baby, 28, will make his solo debut on the NBC stalwart series in support of his hit album It’s Only Me, which landed in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart upon its debut last fall.

The Atlanta native, who has had hits such as California Breeze and In a Minute, had previously appeared on the show in 2019 in a segment with DJ Khaled.

The popular series returns following the departure of longtime cast member Cecily Strong, who ended her 11-year stint on the show last month.

The series is coming off a 2022 in which it won the Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, marking its 93rd Emmy win.

The show can be seen on NBC Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c, and on the streamer Peacock.

