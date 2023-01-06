ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Violinist, antifreeze, and drug bust: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Fraud Arrest: Violinist busted for lying about sick kid, collected thousands in donations. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man, accused of playing a violin to collect donations to help his sick child, but had tens of thousands of dollars in the bank.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne

The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name. Rescue crews searched...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man, Jailed For Threats, Allegedly Threatens Victim From Jail

SENDS BLOOD DROP EMOJI…”YOU MIGHT FIND YOURSELF DEAD.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man who was jailed on January 2nd for making threats to a girlfriend was just “rearrested” while behind bars. Police, monitoring his phone calls, allegedly heard him threaten […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 man dead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens on Friday night. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the 18000 block of Northwest 41st place. Police received a call about a fight and upon arrival, they spotted a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
treasurecoast.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

