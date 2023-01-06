Read full article on original website
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
cbs12.com
Violinist, antifreeze, and drug bust: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Fraud Arrest: Violinist busted for lying about sick kid, collected thousands in donations. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man, accused of playing a violin to collect donations to help his sick child, but had tens of thousands of dollars in the bank.
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
WPBF News 25
One boat crash victim airlifted to the hospital, another transported from scene
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a boat crash near the South Bay boat ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. Once on scene, PBCFR met with a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash and helped...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
cw34.com
Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
Port St. Lucie woman witnesses 2 random attacks
Calene Gabriel, 33, of Fort Pierce, faces aggravated battery charges after authorities say she attacked 2 people in Jensen Beach at random, seemingly unprovoked. A Port St Lucie woman witnessed it.
Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Two safety guards shot exterior West Palm Seaside strip membership; police search gunman
WEST PALM BEACH — A gunman shot and injured two security guards outside a West Palm Beach strip club early Thursday, city police said. A disturbance inside Club Rain, on Old Okeechobee Road east of Mercer Avenue, led to the shooting just after 4:30 am, police said. The gunman fled from the scene.
wflx.com
Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne
The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name. Rescue crews searched...
WPBF News 25
Arrest made after social media helped police find the man who fled on bike
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weaher. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested 56-year-old Walter Montgomery in relation to two robberies that took place Saturday at a gas station. The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF 25 News. PSLPD says the Montgomery...
Boca Raton Man, Jailed For Threats, Allegedly Threatens Victim From Jail
SENDS BLOOD DROP EMOJI…”YOU MIGHT FIND YOURSELF DEAD.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man who was jailed on January 2nd for making threats to a girlfriend was just “rearrested” while behind bars. Police, monitoring his phone calls, allegedly heard him threaten […]
Click10.com
Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 man dead
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens on Friday night. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the 18000 block of Northwest 41st place. Police received a call about a fight and upon arrival, they spotted a...
treasurecoast.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
cw34.com
Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual taken to hospital, later this following West Palm Seaside taking pictures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 pm in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police didn’t...
