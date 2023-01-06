ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 4 Evening” game were:

1-1-5-1

(one, one, five, one)

