Ribbon cutting event marks re-opening of crucial clinic in Palm Springs, the only one of its type in valley

Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?Ty D.Coachella, CA
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
easyreadernews.com
Travel: The winter magic of Palm Desert
Winter in the California desert is the best time to leave the South Bay bubble and visit. Warm weather, the colors, wide open spaces, blooming flowers, snow-capped mountains—does it get any better than this?. Palm Springs is the poster child for the California desert, and I’ve spent a lot...
thepalmspringspost.com
The Heyday finally finds its own home, offering owners, staff a sense of both permanence and pride
After years of engaging in a game best described as follow the bouncing burger, the owners of one of the most popular food spots in the city are preparing to settle into a place they can finally call their own. But first, they need your help. Brad and Crystal Reihl...
atasteofkoko.com
27 Best Restaurants In Palm Springs
Sunny days, mid-century architecture, and really good food. If you’re a foodie, Palm Springs is the place to be. From trendy new restaurants to old classics, this desert oasis has something for everyone. You can find everything from Japanese sushi to Mexican street food and plenty of classic American...
People visit ‘lucky’ Palm Springs liquor store ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.1 billion dollars after no one claimed the winning numbers after Friday night's drawing. We visited a lucky liquor store in Palm Springs to see if people are playing for the billion! Mamdouh Rabei owns 'Palm Liquor and More' off Sunrise Way. Back in 2019 one The post People visit ‘lucky’ Palm Springs liquor store ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing appeared first on KESQ.
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
“It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding
Even though Thursday's rainy weather in the valley was not as severe as in other parts of the state, the City of Palm Springs and its fire department made sure to prepare. Ahead of the rainy weather, Palm Springs Fire Department set up its water rescue equipment and boat. If any water rescue needs to The post “It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Froyo Business Opens in Desert Hot Springs
Lovers of frozen yogurt in Desert Hot Springs no longer have to cross the freeway to get their fix. Local resident Liz Sackley decided to start the business nearly 2 years ago right before the coronavirus pandemic started. She felt the community needed a sweet and safe space to gather...
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentors
SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino County Children’s Network and Mentoring Task Force are recruiting mentors during National Mentoring Month in January. Every year, National Mentoring Partnership (MENTOR) hosts events throughout the month to raise awareness of how “one mentor can change a young person’s life.”
Fontana Herald News
Young, Jenkins will lead West Valley Water District
The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors has elected Greg Young as the new president of the board and Dan Jenkins as its vice president. Additionally, three members of the board were sworn in during the Dec. 15 board meeting. “I am honored and humbled that the board...
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
Two-mile procession planned ahead of funeral for fallen Riverside County deputy
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned tomorrow ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Bakery Panadería Del Pueblo whips up ‘Rosca de Reyes’ for the Valley
January 6th marks Día de los Reyes Magos ( Three Kings Day) which many families here in the Valley celebrate. Our Diane Lopez caught up with local bakery, Panadería Del Pueblo, to show why Rosca de Reyes is more than just a delicious tradition. We here at NBC...
Lost hiker rescued from a trail near PGA West in La Quinta
Rescuers pulled a hiker from a mountain trail near PGA west Thursday after they became lost while on a trail. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were notified about the hiker lost in the mountain area near Riviera and Tanglewood at PGA West at around 8:30 a.m. Deputies located the hiker, but due to steep and rocky The post Lost hiker rescued from a trail near PGA West in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
matadornetwork.com
This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel
If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
theregistrysocal.com
Seritage Properties Offers up for Sale the Round 1 and Shops in Temecula with Asking Price of $29MM
Another retail investor is looking to trade a property it owns as the retail market continues to make progress following the challenges associated with the global Covid pandemic. New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties is offering up for sale the 126,520 square foot Round 1 and Shops retail property in Temecula located at 40710 Winchester Road. The asking price for the shopping center is $29.6 million, or roughly $234 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
5 Injured in Apple Valley Crash Sunday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five people were injured in a crash in Apple Valley Sunday night. The three-vehicle crash happened on January 8th, at 5:56 p.m., in the 19400 block of Tomahawk Road, between Pamlico and Choco Roads, and involved three vehicles; a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, an older model white Toyota Tacoma, and a dark colored 2000 Ford F250.
KTLA.com
Deputies shoot man armed with handgun in San Bernardino County
Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shot a man armed with a handgun near Yucaipa City Hall Saturday, officials announced. The incident, according to a new release from the sheriff’s department, unfolded Saturday morning, just before 10:30 a.m. That’s when authorities said two witnesses flagged deputies...
z1077fm.com
Dirtbike rider collides with large dog, crashes in 29 Palms
A dirtbike rider was transported to the hospital after colliding with a large dog in Twentynine Palms. The rider – an unidentified male – was riding southbound on Wilshire Ave. near Mayfair Dr. when an animal identified by the rider as a coyote, but that eyewitnesses described as a dog, bolted in front of him. The rider was unable to stop the dirt bike in time and hit the dog.
