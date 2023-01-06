Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Slow pace of buyout of old Sherwood Forest golf course for flood protection raises concerns
Shortly after the workday lunch hour had ended, the crowd was light inside the clubhouse eatery at The Legacy at Bonne Esperance off Sherwood Forest Boulevard as a few golfers hit balls on the driving range outside. In the heart of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in Baton Rouge, the old...
wbrz.com
Acadian Thruway closing back-to-back weekends for late-night roadwork
BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road over the next two weekends while crews replace the railroad bridge overhanging the highway. DOTD says the underpass will be closed off Jan. 7-8 and Jan. 14-15 amid work to elevate the railroad. The...
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
houmatimes.com
LWFC Approves Notice of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2023-24
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday (Jan. 5) in Baton Rouge.
Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
theadvocate.com
Though firefighters put them out, miles of fires along I-10 leave questions, scorched grass
Two Ascension Parish fire departments extinguished a miles-long series of fires along the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound in Prairieville and Gonzales Friday evening, the sheriff said. The fires extended from around the La. 73 interchange area for more than six miles to the southeast, according to the sheriff and...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's sunken ship, the Brookhill, is back underwater. Now you can explore it virtually.
If you didn't get to explore the century-old sunken Brookhill ferry when the Mississippi River ebbed in the fall, you didn't miss your chance. Built in the late 1800s, The Brookhill was a ferry that carried people and livestock across the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and Port Allen. It sunk during a storm in 1915.
theadvocate.com
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying
Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
wbrz.com
Blood drive for crash victim hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
wbrz.com
Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
theadvocate.com
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event is for residents of East Baton Rouge Parish and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Dave & Buster's Officially Coming to Lafayette
It is being reported that the 5 acres of land in the Ambassador Town Center cost the entertainment business $3,066,624.
theadvocate.com
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters
With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
houmatimes.com
LWFC adopts NOI to amend hull identification number regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to amend existing hull identification number (HIN) regulations at their meeting this morning, Jan. 5, in Baton Rouge. The notice of intent amends regulations that provide for assignment of HINs to undocumented vessels manufactured for resale in Louisiana that...
theadvocate.com
Black president and vice president selected for Baton Rouge school board in historic vote
In a historic vote, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board chose Black members to serve as its president and vice president Thursday — the first time in modern memory that the board has not had a White president or vice president. Dadrius Lanus, who is starting his second...
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
theadvocate.com
With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge
With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Chief Estorge focusing on community, strengthening officer supports in first months in role
Growing up at the corner of West Bayou Parkway and Woodvale Avenue in Lafayette, a young Judith Estorge watched Lafayette Police Department motorcycle officers work traffic duty and dreamed of one day stepping into their shoes. On Dec. 20, 1993, Estorge took the first step toward her dream when she...
