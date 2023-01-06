Read full article on original website
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
WVNews
Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before. The man still missing probably didn't survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press.
WVNews
WV governor selects new leader of School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor has appointed a longtime educator to lead the state's School Building Authority. The office of Gov. Jim Justice said he has named Andy Neptune as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.
WVNews
Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights. As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality "is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren't limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
WVNews
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
WVNews
West Virginia flood committee hears issues with FEMA assistance denials
CHARLESTON — Lawmakers Sunday asked West Virginia’s emergency planners why the nation’s disaster recovery agency was starting to deny requests for flood recovery dollars. The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding met Sunday afternoon on the first day of January legislative interim meetings proceeding the start of the...
WVNews
Maryland 80, Ohio St. 73
OHIO ST. (10-5) Sensabaugh 7-18 6-7 22, Sueing 8-13 3-4 21, Okpara 1-2 0-0 2, McNeil 2-4 2-2 8, Thornton 2-7 2-2 7, Likekele 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Gayle 2-4 1-2 6, Holden 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-55 16-19 73.
WVNews
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn't expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua.
WVNews
Seminars to focus on creating healthy workplaces for employees in recovery
A series of free virtual workshops will teach West Virginia employers to support employees recovering from substance use disorder. The series is the product of collaboration among employment experts from Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) and Marshall Health’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment).
WVNews
New ice breaker for Smith Island ready as winter lifeline
CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — As temperatures plunge and area waterways get icy, the Eddie Somers ice breaker is ready for action. M/V Eddie Somers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ newest ice breaker, was commissioned into service in September by Gov. Larry Hogan, and is a vital winter lifeline for residents of Smith Island.
