Albuquerque, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before. The man still missing probably didn't survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
WVNews

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens

State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights. As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality "is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren't limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

West Virginia flood committee hears issues with FEMA assistance denials

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers Sunday asked West Virginia’s emergency planners why the nation’s disaster recovery agency was starting to deny requests for flood recovery dollars. The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding met Sunday afternoon on the first day of January legislative interim meetings proceeding the start of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Maryland 80, Ohio St. 73

OHIO ST. (10-5) Sensabaugh 7-18 6-7 22, Sueing 8-13 3-4 21, Okpara 1-2 0-0 2, McNeil 2-4 2-2 8, Thornton 2-7 2-2 7, Likekele 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Gayle 2-4 1-2 6, Holden 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-55 16-19 73.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WVNews

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn't expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua.
KAHULUI, HI
WVNews

Seminars to focus on creating healthy workplaces for employees in recovery

A series of free virtual workshops will teach West Virginia employers to support employees recovering from substance use disorder. The series is the product of collaboration among employment experts from Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) and Marshall Health’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

New ice breaker for Smith Island ready as winter lifeline

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — As temperatures plunge and area waterways get icy, the Eddie Somers ice breaker is ready for action. M/V Eddie Somers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ newest ice breaker, was commissioned into service in September by Gov. Larry Hogan, and is a vital winter lifeline for residents of Smith Island.
CRISFIELD, MD

