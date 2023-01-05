Read full article on original website
Former McPherson star player savors homecoming, chance to coach against Kurt Kinnamon
Jordan Crawford led an undefeated Circle boys basketball team into the Roundhouse on Friday and was proud of his team’s effort.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at David’s Express
What has recently been a Tacos Lopez, Alejandro’s and then a Lalo’s Express is now David’s Express. The fast food Mexican restaurant with a similar menu to the previous tenants took over and opened in late December. ===========. 2110 N Maize Road, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212.
ksal.com
Equifest Coming Back to Salina
One of the largest events of its kind in the country is coming back to Salina. Equifest of Kansas is preparing for its 26th year. The event will be riding into to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center grounds in Salina in March. Equifest is...
tkmagazine.com
Easton Recognized by ABA
NICOLE L. EASTON – VICE PRESIDENT & TRUST OFFICER. Nicole L. Easton is a Vice President & Trust Officer at The Trust Company of Kansas. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole has developed a passion for serving her clients with excellence. Her keen attention to detail keeps her focused on the financial aspects of her clients’ lives so that they can stay focused on their priorities. Nicole has a proven track record for creating tailored plans that help people accomplish their saving, investing, retirement, tax, and estate planning goals.
wichitabyeb.com
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
ksal.com
Salina Man Played For Phog Allen
When the winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, celebrates its 125th year of play Satureday a Salina man who may be the oldest living KU letterman is expected to be there. 94-year-old Aubrey Linville, who grew up in Salina, is at age 94 likely to be the oldest surviving...
Wichita State basketball erases double-digit deficit in USF road game for first AAC win
The Shockers trailed by 14 points in the second half but rallied for their first conference win.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Neighborhoods Announce Annual Meetings; New Neighborhood Announces Special Meeting to Select Name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative announces upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. These annual meetings give neighborhood residents a chance to review 2022 and determine priorities for the year ahead. Residents wanting to attend the meetings may find out more details on each...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon
A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
‘We love you, Ms. Pow’: Video of students giving gift to Wichita teacher goes viral
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL commented on the video of students gifting their Wichita teacher a personalized jersey, which now has millions of views.
wichitabyeb.com
Chick N Max continues it’s Wichita expansion with another west side location
Another Chick N Max is on the way. The newest location will be at 8977 W Central Ave which was the space most recently held by T’Geaux Cajun. Before that, it was an Electric Pizzeria and a Pizza Hut. It’ll be the city’s fourth location, with other restaurants at...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
KDHE issues stream advisory for Slate Creek and confluence of Sand Creek near Newton
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek near Newton.
KAKE TV
Retail business incubator program accepting applications again
A free program for small businesses in Wichita is yet again accepting applications for what its leaders call a unique opportunity. The Garages, a retail incubator program, gives retail-based businesses the chance to set up shop at Cleveland Corner near downtown, giving them the opportunity to grow. Its last two tenants, Mini Co. and GROW Giesen Plant Shop, have since moved on to their own permanent locations.
South Wichita park doesn’t need a half million dollars more planning. Just do it. | Opinion
City Hall should be able to convert former Clapp Golf Course into a park without a $530,000 consulting spend.
KAKE TV
Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beltran-Rosa, Pedro Luis; 61; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Fail to yield to approach...
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
