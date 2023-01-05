ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at David’s Express

What has recently been a Tacos Lopez, Alejandro’s and then a Lalo’s Express is now David’s Express. The fast food Mexican restaurant with a similar menu to the previous tenants took over and opened in late December. ===========. 2110 N Maize Road, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Equifest Coming Back to Salina

One of the largest events of its kind in the country is coming back to Salina. Equifest of Kansas is preparing for its 26th year. The event will be riding into to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center grounds in Salina in March. Equifest is...
SALINA, KS
tkmagazine.com

Easton Recognized by ABA

NICOLE L. EASTON – VICE PRESIDENT & TRUST OFFICER. Nicole L. Easton is a Vice President & Trust Officer at The Trust Company of Kansas. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole has developed a passion for serving her clients with excellence. Her keen attention to detail keeps her focused on the financial aspects of her clients’ lives so that they can stay focused on their priorities. Nicole has a proven track record for creating tailored plans that help people accomplish their saving, investing, retirement, tax, and estate planning goals.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita

Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?

Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Salina Man Played For Phog Allen

When the winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, celebrates its 125th year of play Satureday a Salina man who may be the oldest living KU letterman is expected to be there. 94-year-old Aubrey Linville, who grew up in Salina, is at age 94 likely to be the oldest surviving...
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Neighborhoods Announce Annual Meetings; New Neighborhood Announces Special Meeting to Select Name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative announces upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. These annual meetings give neighborhood residents a chance to review 2022 and determine priorities for the year ahead. Residents wanting to attend the meetings may find out more details on each...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon

A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Retail business incubator program accepting applications again

A free program for small businesses in Wichita is yet again accepting applications for what its leaders call a unique opportunity. The Garages, a retail incubator program, gives retail-based businesses the chance to set up shop at Cleveland Corner near downtown, giving them the opportunity to grow. Its last two tenants, Mini Co. and GROW Giesen Plant Shop, have since moved on to their own permanent locations.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 9

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beltran-Rosa, Pedro Luis; 61; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Fail to yield to approach...
SALINE COUNTY, KS

