ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 14

Mz Pacino
2d ago

they should have cameras installed in buses as well ! this has been a major issue in buses people and bus drivers should feel safe to ride public transportation !

Reply(4)
16
Larry Major
1d ago

But time after time after time black people continue to vote for the democrats and their city, town or state continues to be run in the ground.

Reply
3
Margo Hardy
2d ago

maybe have an couple cop's,at the rate people are becoming evil day and night 🤬 Jesus save us!

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NBC Washington

Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital

The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Stafford County Fire and Rescue to carry whole blood

Starting on January 1st, 2023, in collaboration with Inova Blood Donor Services, Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Supervisors began carrying whole blood as an additional life-saving resource throughout Stafford County. Whole blood has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes in trauma patients. The blood...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned

A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
FAIRFAX, VA
wnav.com

Kid Brings Guns and Bullets to School-No Charges filed

An Anne Arundel County Police Resource Officer learned that a student had a loaded handgun and ammunition in a bag at Macarthur Middle School in Ft. Meade. New MD legislation means the student cannot be charged with a crime. The seizure was made yesterday. Here is what officers found in that bag.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Law & Crime

Maryland Man Will Likely Die in Prison After Plea Deal for 1982 Cold Case Murder of Mother of 4 Whose Body Was Found in a Vacant Lot After Chilling 911 Call

A Maryland man was sentenced this week to likely die in prison for the cold case kidnapping, rape, and murder of a woman in March 1982. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Howard Jackson Bradberry Jr., 64, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the abduction, rape, and subsequent murder of 28-year-old mother Laney Lee McGadney.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy