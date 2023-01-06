“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening

Read full article on original website
Mz Pacino
2d ago
they should have cameras installed in buses as well ! this has been a major issue in buses people and bus drivers should feel safe to ride public transportation !
16
Larry Major
1d ago
But time after time after time black people continue to vote for the democrats and their city, town or state continues to be run in the ground.
3
Margo Hardy
2d ago
maybe have an couple cop's,at the rate people are becoming evil day and night 🤬 Jesus save us!
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
Nottingham MD
Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
NBC Washington
Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital
The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman wielding golf club arrested at Stafford McDonald’s
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a McDonald's at 303 Town Center Boulevard for a report of a disturbance at the restaurant. Witnesses described a hostile woman wielding a golf club threatening staff and acting in a disorderly manner.
Trapped woman critically hurt after house fire in College Park
PRINCE GEOREGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Rescuers said they had to pull a woman from a burning home in College Park Saturday. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said the fire in the 9700 block of Wichita Ave. started around 1:50 p.m. Crews got there, quickly found the woman inside the house, and got […]
MPD: Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station identified
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford County Fire and Rescue to carry whole blood
Starting on January 1st, 2023, in collaboration with Inova Blood Donor Services, Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Supervisors began carrying whole blood as an additional life-saving resource throughout Stafford County. Whole blood has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes in trauma patients. The blood...
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for allegedly misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from...
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven lottery ticket theft suspect
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
Inside Nova
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
As thefts from Vehicles and Catalytic Converters Increase, Consider these Prevention Tips
It’s becoming a common trend that we see at the Franklin County Free Press, when looking over police reports. Theft of catalytic converters and other items from the interiors of vehicles. Catalytic converters are a common target for thieves because they contain valuable metals such as palladium, rhodium, and...
wnav.com
Kid Brings Guns and Bullets to School-No Charges filed
An Anne Arundel County Police Resource Officer learned that a student had a loaded handgun and ammunition in a bag at Macarthur Middle School in Ft. Meade. New MD legislation means the student cannot be charged with a crime. The seizure was made yesterday. Here is what officers found in that bag.
Maryland Man Will Likely Die in Prison After Plea Deal for 1982 Cold Case Murder of Mother of 4 Whose Body Was Found in a Vacant Lot After Chilling 911 Call
A Maryland man was sentenced this week to likely die in prison for the cold case kidnapping, rape, and murder of a woman in March 1982. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Howard Jackson Bradberry Jr., 64, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the abduction, rape, and subsequent murder of 28-year-old mother Laney Lee McGadney.
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
Wbaltv.com
Positively Baltimore: BSO welcomes 8-year-old conductor
It's a moment one 8-year-old will never forget, thanks to the kindness of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Carter Roberson tells 11 TV Hill what it was like to be a guest conductor. He's joined by BSO associate conductor Jonathan Rush.
