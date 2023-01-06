ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Rodeo announces concert lineup for 2023

By Jay R. Jordan
Axios Houston
Axios Houston
 3 days ago

The ropes, the reins, the joy and the pain — it's almost time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Driving the news: The spectacle of nightly rodeo concerts draws thousands of fans of everything from Norteño to country and hip-hop.

  • This year's stellar lineup was announced late Thursday after the Houston Rodeo spent weeks teasing the acts.

The lineup: Parker McCollum will kick off the concert series Feb. 28. Here's the rest of the calendar:

What's next: Tickets go on sale Jan. 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

What to know about Houston's contestant on "The Bachelor"

Get ready to hear all about Houstonian Greer Blitzer when the newest season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Jan. 23. What's happening: She's one of 30 women on Zach Shallcross' season. You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette." Why it matters: We love...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
Corrie Writing

Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat On

Houston is a city with a diverse and dynamic dining scene, and one of the best ways to experience a wide variety of flavors is by visiting a buffet. From Chinese to Brazilian to American cuisine, there are many excellent buffet options to be found throughout the city. Whether you're in the mood for all-you-can-eat seafood or a more upscale dining experience, these eight buffet places are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a plate (or three!) and dig in to the delicious offerings at Houston's best buffet restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Well-known Houston rapper Trae The Truth appears in court

HOUSTON - Well-known Houston rapper and philanthropist, Trae Tha Truth made his first appearance in court on Friday morning. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video. He's facing assault charges stemming from an incident last year involving rapper Z-Ro. This comes after a video surfaced...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Five options for Dry January in Houston

If you're taking a break from booze but still want to imbibe, we've got you covered with mocktails from a handful of Houston bars and restaurants. Why it matters: Nearly 18% of Texans reported excessive drinking in 2021, slightly higher than the national average, according to the latest data from the CDC.Alcohol disturbs sleep, disrupts diets, and can contribute to anxiety and depression, according to Alcohol Change, a British organization that promotes Dry January.Even moderate drinkers who binge alcohol are at a significantly higher risk of developing alcohol problems than those who drink the same amount overall but don't binge,...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

News stories we're watching in 2023

Welcome to the new year, dear readers. Driving the news: We've got our eye on a handful of storylines in 2023 and wanted to give you a taste of what you can expect. Mayor Sylvester Turner will finish his final term this year, setting up a contentious fight over who will serve as the next mayor starting in 2024.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Houston leads investments in clean tech

Houston ranked as one of the top five cities for investment in companies focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives in 2022. Why it matters: Houston, home to numerous energy companies built on fossil fuels, is putting its money where its mouth is. The ESG investments showed local companies are financially committed to making Houston a clean technology innovation hub and the world's clean energy capital, according to Will Braeutigam, U.S. capital markets transactions leader at Deloitte.
HOUSTON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location

Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Flood advisory issued for Harris, surrounding counties

Jan 7, 2023 This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2The downtown skyline is seen as storm moves into the area Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston.Jon Shapley/Staff photographershow moreshow less2of2 Traffic moves along Interstate 10 under the Houston Avenue bridge on July 27, 2022 in Houston. TxDOT has a $347 […]
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Axios Houston

Houston, TX
167
Followers
196
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Houston is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy