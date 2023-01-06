Houston Rodeo announces concert lineup for 2023

The ropes, the reins, the joy and the pain — it's almost time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Driving the news: The spectacle of nightly rodeo concerts draws thousands of fans of everything from Norteño to country and hip-hop.

This year's stellar lineup was announced late Thursday after the Houston Rodeo spent weeks teasing the acts.

The lineup: Parker McCollum will kick off the concert series Feb. 28. Here's the rest of the calendar:

What's next: Tickets go on sale Jan. 12.