iheart.com
DMARC Food Pantry Network Serves More Than 1600 People In One Day
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry Network sets a new record for single-day assists. DMARC says they assisted 1,614 people on January 3, 2023. The previous record was set on November 1, 2022, at 1,529 people. On the organization's website, CEO Matt Unger called...
Local food pantry saw record number of Iowans in December
DES MOINES, Iowa — It has been a record year for the Bidwell-Riverside Food Pantry. In December the organization set an all-time record for the number of individuals served. The Pantry saw 6,171 individuals, spanning 1,948 households, and they gave 1,512 toys to children at their December Toy Pantry. “A lot of that is I’m […]
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
iheart.com
Iowa Weekend: Live And Local
Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance preview a weekend full of live entertainment. Powered by Mr. Electric Of Central Iowa. Click below to listen:
iheart.com
Urbandale Police Department's K9 Basco gets body armor from non-profit
(Urbandale, IA) -- Urbandale Police K9 Basco gets a gift from a charity--body armor. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donates bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to police dogs across the country. They've given out $6.9 million in vests to K9s since the non-profit organization's inception in 2009.
KIMT
Hy-Vee offering lower-price insulin, free shingles vaccine to those with Medicare Part D
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are now offering reduced-cost monthly insulin supplies and free Shingrix vaccines to all Medicare Part D beneficiaries. The grocery store chain says thanks to the federal Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare Part D beneficiaries who take insulin will see their out-of-pocket costs capped at $35 for a month’s supply of each covered formulary insulin product. A deductible will also not be applied to covered insulin products.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
KCCI.com
Warming trend begins Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
iowa.media
Nineteen14 in Minburn reopens Saturday under new owner
MINBURN, Iowa — The Nineteen14 Depot in Minburn will celebrate its grand opening under new management Saturday night, the bar’s new owner, Michael Roberts of Ankeny, announced Saturday. Last summer the Minburn City Council began exploring the possibility of selling the 109-year-old depot but ultimately decided to retain...
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
kniakrls.com
Kniff McCulla Starting First Term in Iowa House This Week
The owner of KLK Construction in Pella is set to begin her first term in the Iowa House. Barb Kniff McCulla was elected in November to represent Iowa House District 37 for the next two Iowa Legislative Sessions, the first of which starts Monday in Des Moines. Kniff McCulla says...
KCCI.com
Driver extricated from car after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department extricated a driver from a car after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The department said slick roads caused a car to slide and crash into a gas pump around 7 a.m. on East 14th Street. The driver was taken to the hospital. He was injured, but there was no sign of serious trauma.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen discusses goals for next Legislative Session
(Adair Co) Iowa House District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen is all set for the next Legislative Session. Sorensen said they will gavel in at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and that is when they will swear in Representatives and Senators and go over seat assignments. He said the big kick-off to the session will be Tuesday when Governor Reynolds gives her State of the State.
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
Iowa Is Going To Get The Shivers This Summer Thanks To Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee is gearing up for another great weekend of racing this summer in Newton, IA with the only NTT INDYCAR Series doubleheader weekend of the year. Get ready for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend returning to the Iowa Speedway, July 21-23, 2023. This year, the concert lineup is going to blow you away with the four artists they have coming and one of them is going to be giving you the Shivers in July.
kmaland.com
More Affordable Housing for Seniors: An AARP Iowa Priority
(KMAland) -- As housing prices continue to rise, AARP Iowa is asking cities and towns to change their rules to allow more livable space on a home site. The group said Accessory Dwelling Units can be a perfect option for seniors. AARP Iowa is encouraging local planners and government officials to evaluate potential changes to state laws and local zoning codes to make it easier to add living space onto a residential lot.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
iheart.com
Two Arrested in Connection to Grinnell Shooting
(Grinnell, IA) -- Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say two people are under arrest in connection to an argument that escalated into a shooting. Police say 27 year-old Cody McCall and 20 year-old Logan Michael are in custody after the December 29th shooting. Investigators say that afternoon, several adults were arguing, when one pulled a gun and shot an adult male multiple times. The victim is in stable condition.
