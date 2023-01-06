Two arrested in narcotics search warrant

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Police allegedly find meth and arrest two while executing a search warrant Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit arrested Israel Junior Contreras and Brigette Louise Larque during a narcotics search warrant at 1913 6th St.

A search of the house found three baggies containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Police also found a digital scale, and unused baggies, commonly used to weigh, package and distribute narcotics, according to the report. The combined weight of the alleged narcotics was 7.59 grams.

Both were arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, over 4 grams and under 200 grams. Larque’s bond was set at $50,000. Contreras’ was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs, and parole violation. His bond was set at $55,001. Both remained in jail custody Thursday.

