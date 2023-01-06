Several parts of McCormick County under boil water advisory

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for several parts of McCormick County.

According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, all residents south of Plum Branch to Clarks Hill should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

Due to a main water line break in the Lost Wilderness area, dirt or debris may have gotten into the drinking water system.

Also, you’re asked not to use ice made from unboiled water.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.