Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Related
Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that. Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted. In the studio with Macz Saturday morning...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Winter visitors
You may have seen these Varied Thrush (male and female) in your yard during the latest cold snap. They nest in higher-elevation forests and descend into the lowlands when their food sources get buried in snow. These photos, by Dave Govan, were taken on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.
myedmondsnews.com
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
travelawaits.com
Two Luxurious Hotels, Two Countries — 6 Amazing Experiences Not To Miss
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Fairmont Olympic, Seattle, Washington, and the Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia, are two iconic and historic Pacific Northwest luxury hotels that should be on everyone’s bucket list. Due to their proximity and the myriad of transportation options between Seattle and Victoria, it is simple to visit both. You can take the fast ferry, hop aboard a float plane, or fly commercial air. Both hotels are in walkable areas making it easy to see all the sights. These luxurious hotels are destinations in their own right so you may not want to leave your lodging. Enjoy unique, upscale experiences that can only be found at the Fairmont.
The Suburban Times
TNT: Chief Leschi monument toppled last month in Lakewood righted by city. Honor walk planned
“A knocked-over monument commemorating the execution of Nisqually Chief Leschi has been righted. A crew from the city of Lakewood put the boulder back in place Tuesday morning.” Read more at The News Tribune website.
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Heidi
Meet Heidi, a 3-year-old greyhound mix staying with our friends at Greyhound Pets in Woodinville. She's looking for her forever home!
The Suburban Times
Holiday lights at end of life?
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Seattle, Washington
Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park
Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place Market
See The Flying Fish!Photo byPawan Thapa - Unsplash. Seattle's Pike Place Market is a food lover's paradise. Located near the waterfront, the market is home to a wide variety of vendors selling fresh produce, seafood, and other specialty foods. Here are some of the delicious things you can eat at Pike Place Market:
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
The Suburban Times
In the Book Nook with … Andy Becker
Author Andy Becker lives in Gig Harbor, Washington, with his wife and their two dogs, Nova and Splash. The fulltime writer and “part-time, mostly retired, lawyer” published his first book, “The Spiritual Gardener: Insights from the Jewish Tradition to Help Your Garden Grow” in the spring of 2019. This title won the New York City Big Book Award in the category of home and garden in 2021. Andy Becker’s first novel, “The Kissing Rabbi: Lust, Betrayal, and a Community Turned Inside Out”, won a First Place Mark Twain CIBA Award in 2022 for Satire and Humor. Andy belongs to the Author’s Guild and two local author groups, The Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society and its counterpart in Kitsap County, KLAW. When Andy Becker is not writing, he and his wife enjoy visiting their grandchildren. He also taught a writing class this past fall. In the spring and summer, Andy enjoys gardening, hiking, boating, kayaking, and socializing, which includes a big Fourth of July party every year.
KING-5
This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long
SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
KOMO News
Residents worried after 3 men invade home in Mill Creek neighborhood
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Police are searching for three masked men who invaded a Mill Creek home Friday night. Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to reports of a robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE at 9:55 p.m. MCPD was assisted by units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) along with a police dog unit.
Parents concerned over Seattle Children's temporary reduction in mental health beds
SEATTLE — Being in middle school can be tough, but right now, 12-year-old Jazzy Helmy's number one focus is on theater auditions. "It's the musical Legally Blonde and I'm probably going to audition for just one of the sorority girls ensemble," Helmy said. It's a good type of stress....
Fire engulfs garage in Lynnwood; heat damages home next door
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A large garage fire in Lynnwood caused a chaotic scene on Saturday night as South County Fire crews responded quickly to the scene. A public information officer with South County Fire says they received reports of a garage fire on the 5200 block of 172nd Southwest Street.
Ballard’s wizard-themed pub ‘The Splintered Wand’ permanently closes
“Stay magical, Ballard - we will miss you.” And with that, the social media favorite Ballard pub, The Splintered Wand, announced it is permanently closing. While not actually Harry Potter-themed, the pub’s focus on witchcraft and fantasy has led many social media influencers to promote the pub, using the Harry Potter theme.
Comments / 0