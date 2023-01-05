Read full article on original website
ALGS pro abandons Apex Legends after his toxicity got exposed
The 16-year-old Apex Legends professional player Jaeden “Caprah” Valle has given up on his career after abusive messages he sent emerged on the web. The up-and-coming talent said he’ll no longer attend the ALGS Playoffs in London or take part in Split Two Pro League after his toxic messages were leaked.
How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it. Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.
Kelsaroony breaks down gender barrier in Call of Duty League Challengers Elite with record achievement
The massive gender gap has narrowed in Call of Duty esports: Kelsaroony has become the first woman to qualify for the Call of Duty Challengers Elite tournament. Kelsaroony and her teammates on Team WaR qualified on Jan. 5 for the upcoming season of CDL Challengers Elite, which will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 2 in multiple regions, including Europe where WaR is based.
What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?
The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
DWG KIA changes its name with each rebrand, and fans hate it
DWG KIA, or rather Dplus KIA—as the LCK team is going by now—underwent another rebrand today. And League of Legends fans aren’t as excited about it as the esports organization had probably hoped. The fans are mocking Dplus KIA’s new rebrand on Twitter and Reddit, saying it’s...
Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends
Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.
The Lissandra buffs in League Patch 13.1 could push the Ice Witch back into the meta
Riot Games posted a preview of the changes that might come with the first patch of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, and among the buffed champions there is one that stood out from the rest: Lissandra. The mid lane mage has been off the radar for quite a...
Upcoming changes to League’s early surrender vote may decrease the prevalence of in-game hostage situations
It may soon be a bit easier to successfully leave a League of Legends game that seems unwinnable from the start without penalty. Riot Auberaun, producer on League’s Game Loop team, revealed that the team will be testing changes to the early surrender function in Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Starting with this patch, early surrenders in blind pick and normal draft will only require four votes yes instead of five unanimous, though as the change is in testing, it may not last longer than this patch.
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
Outsiders turn to fresh CS:GO blood after ditching n0rb3r7 just two months after IEM Rio Major win
Despite recently lifting the IEM Rio Major trophy, Outsiders have removed David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan from their active Counter-Strike roster and will be replacing him with young gun Aleksandr “KaiR0N-” Anashkin. The 18-year-old sported the Aurora jersey prior to his arrival in the major winning team. KaiR0N...
Riot shows off changes to Split ahead of reintroducing map to VALORANT’s competitive queue
Roll out the red carpet and prepare the welcoming committee. Riot Games has finally revealed that Split is coming back to VALORANT’s competitive queue in Patch 6.0, and with its return comes plenty of changes that should shift the way players approach their strategies on this iconic map. Previously,...
The 5 best custom game codes in Overwatch 2
If you love Overwatch 2 and haven’t given the Custom Games mode much of a look, here is your sign to try it out. Custom games in Overwatch 2 range from practical aim training workshops that can help you isolate abilities to master a hero, to fun and meaningless game modes that highlight the true possibility of the workshop in the original Overwatch.
Where to use the Scientist’s Locker Key in DMZ
Warzone’s DMZ mode has its own share of mysteries. In various parts of the map, players can unlock hidden loot by going through secret locations like the Scientist’s Locker. Such spots often feature valuable items and rare loot, making them contested in most matches. Before heading to the...
Kick back: Aui_2000 beats the meme, commits to another year with Tundra after TI11 win
Tundra Esports swept the Dota 2 world at The International 2022. While the fans celebrated the latest team that got to lift the Aegis of Champions, all eyes were on Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling’s contract with the team. In 2015, he was kicked from Evil Geniuses after winning the championship.
Tyler1 thinks Aurelion Sol’s rework will be ‘completely broken’
League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts on the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after viewing a sampler of the champion’s updated abilities on his livestream. Although Tyler1 commended Riot for giving Aurelion Sol an update that looks appealing and visually stimulating, the streamer is still nervous that the champion is going to be “completely broken” when his rework goes live later this year.
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 6, Act 1
VALORANT Episode Six, Act One officially kicks off 2023 for the rapidly growing tactical shooter from Riot Games. For the sixth episode, Riot is officially introducing a new map to the pool in Lotus, featuring three bomb sites similar to Haven, plus features like rotating doors and destructible walls. As...
VALORANT releases its most ‘dangerous’ weapon skin line yet with the dark alien Araxys bundle
Even with a new map in Lotus and the return of Split, the most exciting aspect of the new VALORANT episode might be the new Araxys weapon skin line bundle, one that the team at Riot says embodies hostile alien technology that is “too dangerous for mankind to wield safely.”
New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time
It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock. Gameplay feature-wise, the map is...
Where to use the Hydro Island Computer key in DMZ
One of the many side quests that you can go on in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is hunting down and using keys at specific locations. The keys themselves are found through various methods across DMZ, including looting A.I., chests, and specific containers. But the locations to use those keys are usually shrouded in mystery. Players sometimes receive a hint as to where to go on the map, but that’s it.
Fans suggest CS:GO AWPer joins Evil Geniuses now that he’s a free agent
Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski has departed OG’s CS:GO team today following nearly six months on the organization’s inactive roster. He has officially entered free agency ahead of the 2023 season and some fans are already asking him to consider a move to North America to play for Evil Geniuses.
