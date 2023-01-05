Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette
FY23 School Finance report presented
LAWRENCEVILL – Dr. Kristy Somerville Midgette, Division Superintendent, presented the Brunswick County Public Schools FY23 expenditure and revenue monthly summary to the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. BCPS has expended $9,430,968.44 from the categorical budget and received a total of $6,055,174.96 in revenues. The FY23 budget was created on...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Supervisors to meet Jan. 17, 2023
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick County Government Building, 228 North Main Street. Closed session will be held at 6:30 p.m. A tentative agenda for the meeting was not available at press time on Monday, Jan. 9.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
IDA Seeks input for Strategic Plan
The Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority (BCIDA) in partnership with Commonwealth Preservation Group (CPG) is developing their ten-year Strategic Plan. The BCIDA values your relationships and aims to develop a Strategic Plan that clearly identifies the BCIDA's roles in Brunswick County in conjunction with the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors Vision 2035, and looks at how we can support Economic Development in Brunswick County.
Comments / 0