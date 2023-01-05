The Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority (BCIDA) in partnership with Commonwealth Preservation Group (CPG) is developing their ten-year Strategic Plan. The BCIDA values your relationships and aims to develop a Strategic Plan that clearly identifies the BCIDA's roles in Brunswick County in conjunction with the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors Vision 2035, and looks at how we can support Economic Development in Brunswick County.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO