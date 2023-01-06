ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsing the States

Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
localsyr.com

Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD

BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Off-duty NYC firefighter charged with DWI: cops

An off-duty FDNY firefighter was charged with drunken driving, police said. Darnell Jean-Francois, 37, was arrested around 11:35 p.m. Friday after cops pulled him over on the Lower East Side, the NYPD said. Jean-Francois “was sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle and falling asleep” when eagle-eyed officers “pulled him over,” an NYPD spokesman said. He’s charged with Driving while intoxicated, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct have made an arrest in the Thursday night shooting death of 42-year-old Levan Galdava. Galdava was shot and killed in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay at around 9:04 pm on Thursday. Police located him unresponsive, and he was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island, where he was later pronounced dead. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal weapon possession charges on Friday. The post NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating near-fatal shooting in Inwood

New York, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 34th Precinct are investigating a December 26th attempted murder. On Friday, the NYPD released photos of the alleged suspect in that shooting, who has since eluded police. According to police, on December 26, at approximately 11:40 am, two men were engaged in a verbal altercation inside a building on West 205th Street near 10th Avenue. At one point, the suspect pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the 26-year-old male victim. He was struck in the neck and back, The victim was taken to NYC Health + The post NYPD investigating near-fatal shooting in Inwood appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Police identify motorcycle rider, 25, who died in Hylan Boulevard crash

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified the 25-year-old motorcycle rider who died after he was hit by a car on Hylan Boulevard in Great Kills last week. Jordan Urbina, of Greenridge, suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck at the intersection of Hylan and Nelson Avenue around 11:22 p.m. on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Abdul Ghani

Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus Stop

The Port Richmond bus stop brawl that resulted in the suspension of an NYPD officer will be discussed during Mayor Eric Adams' visit to the Staten Island school. The mayor announced that he would be inviting local leaders to join him at I.S. 51 in Port Richmond, the school where the students involved in the brawl were identified by City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore), although the details of the visit were not immediately clear.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn Jewish Man Hurt in Crown Heights Ramming

A Chasidic Jewish man was struck down by a car in a shocking incident on Friday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The visibly Jewish man was beginning to cross the street at about 6 pm on the corner of Albany Avenue and Union Street when a car turned the corner and struck him down.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD announces arrest in October murder on Staten Island

NEW YORK, NY – A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to an October shooting death on Staten Island. According to detectives with the 123rd Precinct, Masud Khan, of Staten Island was also charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. On Wednesday, October, at approximately 9:11 pm, police responded to a notification of a suspicious incident at Staten Island University South Hospital. Upon his arrival, the victim was unconscious and unresponsive, with a puncture wound to the upper right arm area. Upon further examination by hospital staff, it was discovered that the male had The post NYPD announces arrest in October murder on Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Motorcyclist, 25, dead after late-night collision with car on Hylan Boulevard

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night following a crash involving a sedan in Great Kills, according to the NYPD. At approximately 11:22 p.m., the unidentified motorcyclist, 25, was traveling northbound on Hylan Boulevard approaching the intersection of Nelson Avenue when he collided with a late-model Dodge Charger that had been traveling southbound on Hylan Boulevard and was attempting to make a left turn onto Nelson Avenue, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
