dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC

A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
TheStreet

Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
u.today

XRP Likely To Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, CryptoLaw Founder Predicts

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
u.today

Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Price Surge, Teasing Upcoming Improvements

The price of Cardano's native token, ADA, began the second week of the new year with a rise of nearly 10%. This is the second consecutive week of growth for ADA after a previous month-long decline. In all, the price of Cardano token has risen by almost 30% since the beginning of 2023.

