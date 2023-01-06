Read full article on original website
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
SEC Objects to the $1,000,000,000 Binance.US Bid To Acquire the Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Platform Voyager
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is refusing to approve the proposal of crypto exchange Binance’s US subsidiary to acquire more than $1 billion worth of assets owned by bankrupt crypto firm Voyager. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, the securities...
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud
The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
Man Devastated as Tesla Stock Bombs with $10 Million Dollar Life Savings Loss
Layoffs are taking place across the country with tens of thousands of employees let go each day. As major health issues, shrinking 401k's, crypto winters, and the ongoing recession continue to throw the country into economic chaos, every dollar is seemingly worth more than gold.
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says Worst of the Bear Market Is Over – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the bottom of the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) cycle says the worst of the bear market has come to an end. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,400 Twitter followers that even though the start of the new year may bring a new low, market conditions will start to improve.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
XRP Likely To Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, CryptoLaw Founder Predicts
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
Ripple’s “Win” In XRP Lawsuit Against SEC Proves Pivotal — What To Expect From The Market This Year
Analysts mirror the development of the market in 2023 in line with the current status and future landmark activities. The SEC v Ripple case, stablecoin, DeFi regulations, and demystification of the FTX saga, among others, are pivotal in swinging the pendulum. Network upgrades on Ethereum, Solana and other blockchains rolled...
Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA Price Surge, Teasing Upcoming Improvements
The price of Cardano's native token, ADA, began the second week of the new year with a rise of nearly 10%. This is the second consecutive week of growth for ADA after a previous month-long decline. In all, the price of Cardano token has risen by almost 30% since the beginning of 2023.
It's becoming increasingly clear Tesla is just another car company
Tesla promised to be different. But now it's discounting the Model 3 and selling to Hertz like a regular car company.
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023: Cramer says there are opportunities in two slumping stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they see December's ADP Payroll report as a bad sign for the market. Despite headwinds, Jim shares two stocks he is seeing opportunity in right now. Jim also explains why he bought more shares of an energy stock in the portfolio.
