FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now
YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
Public vigil honoring Lucian Munguia set for Saturday at Yakima church
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who disappeared from a Yakima park and captured the heart of the community, will be honored Saturday at a public vigil. “It would be really awesome to see all the people who loved Lucian, who were touched by Lucian,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mom. “And it would just be such a great...
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers
The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
FOX 11 and 41
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley Inn will become new housing for homeless
The Yakima Valley Inn will become new permanent housing for those facing homelessness across the Valley. "The solution to homelessness is housing," said Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health, "Nobody wants to see people sleeping on their porches [and] in their yards." In Yakima, nearly 700 individuals are experiencing...
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
87 months for man indicted in Wenatchee Valley fentanyl case
SPOKANE — One of the three men implicated in a fentanyl distribution scheme in Wenatchee has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Nabiel David Akhdary, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last September to one count of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute. Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced him Dec. 15 to 87 months in prison.
FOX 11 and 41
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
kpq.com
One Of Three Suspects In Joint Wenatchee Drug Bust Sentenced
A defendant charged in a drug trafficking bust in the Wenatchee area last summer will serve more than seven years in federal prison. Forty-five-year-old Nabiel Akhdary of Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was one of three...
ifiberone.com
Parents of Wenatchee girl with terminal brain cancer asks community for help in sending her to Disneyland
WENATCHEE - A 7-year-old Wenatchee girl's parents are asking the community for help in giving their daughter the time of her life after learning that she only has months to live. After fighting a brain tumor that had been consuming the left side of her brain since she was three...
