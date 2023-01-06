Read full article on original website
1 hospitalized in Denver shooting, suspect still at large
One person was shot on Saturday evening in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
1 shot in LoDo early Monday morning
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in the LoDo area.
Stabbing suspect allegedly stabbed employee over stolen gummy bears
The man arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a stabbing at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boulder allegedly stabbed a store manager after that manager confronted the suspect over possibly stolen gummy bears.Benjamin Scott Schwelling, 42, was arrested after being identified by at least one witness, according to Boulder Police.He's facing a charge of felony first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a store manager, who CBS News Colorado is choosing not to name, due to privacy concerns.Boulder police say an employee at the Barnes & Noble at 2999 Pearl Street saw a man, later identified by police as Schwelling, walk...
Suspect in 2020 Village Market coughing incident found not guilty
On April 20, 2020, 51-year-old Vail resident Nathan Herries was cited with four misdemeanors and one petty offense by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office following an incident at the Edwards Village Market. In violation of Eagle County public health order and Village Market policy at the time, the suspect...
Aurora woman shoots man in leg, hospitalized with minor injuries
A man was sent to the hospital late Friday night after being shot by a woman.
Bookstore manager stabbed after accusing suspect of stealing candy
Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a bookstore employee Thursday afternoon.
Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase
Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
4 pedestrians struck by motorist in Denver hit-and-run
Four pedestrians walking on a sidewalk in Denver's Union Station neighborhood late Saturday night were struck by a vehicle and the suspect is still at large.
Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured
The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
Owner killed at his gas station in Wheat Ridge, suspect caught in Indiana
The owner and clerk of a gas station and convenience store in Wheat Ridge was shot and killed at his business on Thursday night, Wheat Police Department said. In an update on Friday morning, Wheat Ridge PD said the suspect and the victim's vehicle were stopped in Indiana at about 10 a.m. According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the call for suspicious activity at the business at approximately 8 p.m. It is located at 12300 W 44th Avenue. When first responders arrived, the 53-year-old victim was found dead and there was no suspect at the scene.Investigators said they learned from surveillance recording that the suspect attacked the clerk and then shot and killed him. Then the suspect got away from the scene in the victim's car.Detectives have embarked on "an exhaustive investigation" since the crime and the department said on Friday morning it won't release any further information about the suspect or the victim's vehicle.
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate.
Suspected murder-suicide in Aurora
Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports. Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby...
Boulder police identify suspect arrested in stabbing at Barnes & Noble
Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble employee after trying to steal an item on Thursday.
DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect
FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports. Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force …. Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered...
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Suspect gets stolen vehicle stuck running from police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after finding a stolen car on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5. On Thursday around 10:55 a.m. officers in the area of 4700 block of Rusina Road near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road, saw a reported stolen vehicle. Officers saw a […]
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
